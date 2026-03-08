Antoine Semenyo’s simple act of kindness ahead of Man City’s FA Cup fifth-round clash with Newcastle has unexpectedly sparked calls for a ban

The Ghana international was spotted taking selfies and signing autographs for fans in the home section at St James' Park before kick-off

Semenyo later came on as a second-half substitute as City secured victory and advanced to the next round of the competition

Antoine Semenyo has unexpectedly found himself at the centre of an online storm following Manchester City’s FA Cup clash with Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old, who has made an impressive start since arriving from Bournemouth, attracted criticism after a video showed him signing autographs shortly before kick-off.

Antoine Semenyo's gesture before Man City's FA Cup tie with Newcastle sparks ‘immediate ban' demands. Photos by Darren Staples/Getty and @EmiratesFACup/X.

The footage, shared on the official page of the FA Cup on X, quickly gathered more than one million views.

In the clip, the Black Stars forward can be seen greeting supporters at pitchside and signing shirts while warming up ahead of the game.

At first glance the moment appeared harmless and even heartwarming. However, the location of the interaction sparked anger among some Newcastle followers.

Why Semenyo’s gesture angered Newcastle supporters

Most stadiums place travelling supporters high in the stands, while the lower sections near the pitch are reserved for home fans. On this occasion City’s travelling group was seated in the upper tier, according to SportBIBLE.

That meant the people receiving autographs from Semenyo were either neutral spectators, City followers sitting among home supporters, or Newcastle fans themselves.

One person even presented a sky blue City jersey for the Ghanaian attacker to sign.

The situation did not sit well with several Newcastle supporters online. For some, the frustration went beyond the autograph moment itself.

Before his rise in the Premier League, Semenyo had played for Sunderland, the fierce rivals of Newcastle.

The two clubs contest the famous Tyne-Wear derby, a rivalry built on geography, civic pride and decades of intense competition between the cities of Newcastle and Sunderland.

Because of that history, even a small gesture can carry emotional weight for passionate fans. Several supporters voiced their anger on social media.

@thedudetalks80 demanded:

"Can we please ban every single one of these people from Newcastle? Where are they getting tickets from when I get none in the ballot?"

@PeartJordan added:

"Newcastle, ban everyone who is in this video."

@TheToonminator0 shared a similar view:

"Wow, ban these from coming to games, pathetic."

@crispsident slammed:

"What a disgrace. Why are there away fans in the home end? And yet normal fans can’t get a ticket?"

Antoine Semenyo's 13-minute cameo helped Manchester City edge Newcastle in the FA Cup. Photo by George Wood.

Semenyo helps Man City progress in FA Cup

Despite the online debate, the match itself ended positively for Manchester City.

The visitors recovered from an early setback to secure a 3-1 victory and move into the next stage of the FA Cup.

Omar Marmoush delivered the decisive performance with two goals after Savinho had restored parity earlier in the contest.

Semenyo entered the game in the 73rd minute, replacing Marmoush after the Egyptian completed his brace.

While the Ghanaian did not add his name to the scoresheet, he played his part in helping City see out the result and book their place in the sixth round of the competition.

