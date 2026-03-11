Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo is set for the biggest European night of his career as Manchester City face Real Madrid in Spain

The blockbuster UEFA Champions League clash is expected to attract massive interest from Ghanaian supporters at home and abroad

After spells with Bristol City and AFC Bournemouth, Semenyo is finally getting the chance to shine on Europe’s biggest club stage

Former Ghana Premier League star Stephen Manu believes Semenyo has the quality and confidence to impress against the Spanish giants

Clashes involving Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League have long been among the most anticipated fixtures in world football.

Whenever the Spanish giants step onto the pitch on Europe’s biggest stage, packed stadiums and massive global television audiences are almost guaranteed.

The trend is expected to continue on Wednesday, March 11, when Madrid host Manchester City at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

However, beyond the usual star-studded spectacle, this particular clash carries special meaning for Ghanaian football supporters.

At the centre of the excitement is Antoine Semenyo, whose impressive start to life at Manchester City has captured the attention of fans in Ghana and beyond.

With a Ghanaian forward now involved in one of the biggest fixtures in club football, interest in the encounter is expected to soar among supporters both at home and in the diaspora.

For many Ghanaian fans, the contest represents more than just another Champions League match. It is an opportunity to watch one of their own compete at the highest level of European football.

Semenyo’s big Champions League moment

Before his move to Manchester City, Semenyo made his name in England with Bristol City and later AFC Bournemouth. Although he impressed in domestic competitions during those spells, he never had the opportunity to feature in the prestigious Champions League.

That opportunity has now arrived under the guidance of City manager Pep Guardiola. Since joining the English champions, the Ghana national football team attacker has quickly emerged as one of the team’s in-form attackers.

Semenyo heads into the Bernabéu clash in strong form, recording seven goals and two assists in his first 12 matches for City, according to Transfermark stats. Those numbers underline his growing importance to Guardiola’s side.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, former Ghana Premier League star Stephen Manu believes the forward has what it takes to shine on such a big stage.

“Antoine Semenyo has the confidence, strength, and hunger to succeed at this level. Playing against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu is a dream for any player, but he has already shown he can handle big moments. I believe he will make Ghana proud.” Manu said.

A familiar rivalry, but new stage for Semenyo

In the meantime, Meetings between Real Madrid and Manchester City have become increasingly common in recent Champions League campaigns, with both sides producing memorable encounters in the knockout rounds.

According to UEFA, Madrid booked their place in this stage of the tournament after eliminating SL Benfica across two legs in the round of 16 playoffs.

Manchester City, meanwhile, finished eighth in the league phase of the revamped competition format to secure automatic qualification for the knockout rounds.

While the rivalry between the European giants is now well established, the occasion represents new territory for Semenyo. Taking centre stage at the Bernabéu against one of football’s most decorated clubs marks the biggest European night of his career.

Having racked up 17 goals already this season, let's see if the Chelsea-born footballer can find the back of the net in Madrid.

Semenyo's Man City wages disclosed

