Max Dowman emerged as the unlikely hero in Arsenal’s hard-fought victory over Everton FC in the Premier League title race

The 16-year-old came off the bench to deliver an assist and score a sensational solo goal, helping the Gunners extend their lead over Man City

Despite his crucial contribution, Dowman is currently barred from sharing the dressing room with his Arsenal teammates

Max Dowman stole the show as Arsenal secured a late 2-0 win over Everton, etching his name into Premier League history.

On Saturday, March 14, the English wonderkid became the league’s youngest-ever goalscorer at just 16 years and 73 days.

Why Max Dowman Is Banned From Arsenal Dressing Room Despite Goal vs Everton. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Dowman capped off an impressive solo run to seal the victory, helping the Gunners stretch their lead over Manchester City in the title race.

Fans were quick to celebrate his composure and skill, marvelling at how effortlessly the teenager navigated the pitch.

Why Dowman is banned from Arsenal's dressing room

Behind the scenes, strict rules keep Max Dowman apart from his senior teammates.

According to the Daily Mail, Premier League clubs enforce tight guidelines for young players in first-team dressing rooms to prevent potential safeguarding violations.

Club regulations linked to age and safeguarding policies mean that under-18 players cannot use the main dressing room.

Even on match days and during training, Dowman, who is 16 years old, must change separately from adult players.

Premier League rules also cover away trips, requiring young players to have their own rooms, and limit contracts for under-18s to a maximum of three years to avoid long-term exploitation.

Additional regulations, such as banning under-18s from wearing betting-sponsored shirts, exist, though these do not currently affect him.

Why Max Dowman Is Banned From Arsenal Dressing Room Despite Goal vs Everton. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Max Dowman compared to Messi

Away from Dowman's ban from the dressing room, the Hale End graduate has received high props from former Chelsea captain John Terry.

Terry compared him to Lionel Messi, impressed by the teenager’s ability to glide past defenders with ease.

"Max Dowman. What a player, by the way," Terry said in a TikTok video, as quoted by ESPN.

"16 years of age, almost 17, absolutely incredible. I watched him play against Chelsea about a year ago - and I've not seen anyone glide past people like this man does, other than Messi."

While Terry's praise might sound effusive, Dowman’s rise comes at a crucial moment for Arsenal, who are chasing what could be a historic quadruple.

Sitting nine points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, the Gunners face a packed schedule of high-stakes matches.

Next up is the decisive second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen at the Emirates on Wednesday, March 18, following a tense 1-1 draw in Germany.

Then on Sunday, Dowman would hope to help his teammates secure the first silverware of the campaign when the Gunners face Man City in the Carabao Cup final.

Supercomputer backs Arsenal to win EPL

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicts Arsenal will win the 2025/26 Premier League title.

With eight games left for Man City and seven for Arsenal, the Gunners lead by nine points, leaving Guardiola’s side with a tough task to catch up even with a game in hand.

Source: YEN.com.gh