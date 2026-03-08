Quincy Owusu-Abeyie has backed Ghana to make a strong impact at this summer’s FIFA World Cup

The ex-Arsenal winger, who featured in Ghana’s squad at the 2010 Mundial , expressed confidence in the side led by Otto Addo

Ghana will begin its campaign against Panama, face a star-studded England side, then conclude the group stage with a challenging encounter against Croatia

An experienced Ghanaian coach, with the second-highest coaching qualification on the continent, preached caution in an interview with YEN.com.gh

As anticipation builds toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup, former Ghana international Quincy Owusu-Abeyie has expressed strong belief in the team’s ability to impress on football’s biggest stage.

The retired forward, who represented the nation at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, urged supporters to stay positive ahead of the tournament, which begins in three months.

Owusu-Abeyie backs Ghana to shine

According to him, the Black Stars possess the quality needed to rise when the moment arrives.

“Don’t worry, the Black Stars will perform at the 2026 World Cup” he told Adom FM’s Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei in the Netherlands, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

His comments come as excitement steadily grows toward the global showpiece, which opens with a clash between Mexico and South Africa.

Ghana will compete in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama.

Coach Otto Addo will see his side open their campaign on Wednesday, June 17, with an important encounter against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto. That fixture could set the tone for the entire group as Ghana look to start strongly.

Focus then shifts to a highly anticipated meeting with England on Tuesday, June 23, at Gillette Stadium in Boston.

The contest is widely viewed as the headline tie in the group. With a large Ghanaian community across the region, the Black Stars are expected to enjoy strong support inside the arena.

The final group assignment arrives on Saturday, June 27, when Ghana faces Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. By that stage, the outcome could determine who progresses to the knockout phase.

Expert urges caution despite rising optimism

While hope remains high, football coach Prince George Koffie has advised fans to approach the competition with a balanced mindset.

The holder of a CAF License A certificate shared his thoughts during an interview with YEN.com.gh.

"There's nothing wrong with being optimistic, but personally I would urge the team and fans to be cautious and not necessarily nationalistic.

"In the sense that if you take yourself out of the picture as a Ghanaian and look at Group L carefully, Ghana's genuine chance should be for a place for the best third-place finish.

"But football has a way of making the wise look foolish, and considering the players at our disposal coupled with the new additions made to the technical team, it is possible we can even punch above our weight."

For Ghana, the mission is clear. The four-time African champions hope to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since their memorable run at the 2010 tournament.

The team managed only one victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This time, Addo and his strengthened technical staff will aim to defy expectations and deliver a stronger showing after guiding the nation to consecutive World Cup appearances for the first time under a Ghanaian coach.

