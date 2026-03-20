Ghana star Antoine Semenyo could lift the first trophy of his career when Manchester City face Arsenal at Wembley

Veteran Ghanaian coach J.E. Sarpong has backed Semenyo to shine after his impressive start at City

Arsenal chase their first League Cup title since 1993 while City target another domestic crown

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The 2026 EFL Cup Final will take centre stage on Sunday, March 22, at Wembley Stadium, with Ghana international Antoine Semenyo hoping to secure the first major trophy of his career.

The 26-year-old has impressed the Etihad faithful since joining Pep Guardiola's Manchester City squad in January this year.

Antoine Semenyo is on the verge of winning his maiden career trophy during the 2026 EFL Cup final. Image credit: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, the Ghanaian forward has registered seven goals and two assists in 16 appearances across all competitions for Man City.

Before completing the move, the attacker had already scored 10 goals during the 2025/26 season for Bournemouth.

With his strong form and growing confidence, the Chelsea-born forward could play a key role when City face Arsenal in one of English football’s biggest domestic finals.

Antoine Semenyo is expected to feature for Man City in the 2026 EFL Cup final against Arsenal. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo urged to shine in Carabao Cup final

In the build-up to Sunday's showdown, veteran Ghanaian coach J. E. Sarpong believes Semenyo’s move to Manchester City has positioned the forward perfectly to start winning major silverware.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Sarpong explained that competing for trophies was one of the main reasons he welcomed the striker’s transfer from AFC Bournemouth to City.

According to the experienced coach, the Ghanaian attacker has the quality and mentality to deliver on the big stage, particularly in high-pressure matches like the League Cup final.

He added that playing for a club with City’s winning culture offers the perfect environment for Semenyo to compete for titles regularly.

"Semenyo moved to Manchester City to compete for trophies, and this final is the kind of moment that shows why that decision was the right one," Sarpong said.

Arsenal and Man City chase League Cup glory

For Arsenal, Sunday’s clash will mark their ninth appearance in the League Cup final and their first in the competition since their defeat to Manchester City in 2018, as the Manchester Evening News noted.

The North London side have not featured in any major final since the 2020 FA Cup Final and are aiming to win their first major trophy since lifting the 2019–20 FA Cup.

Arsenal are also chasing their first League Cup triumph since the 1993 Football League Cup Final.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will be playing in their tenth League Cup final. It will be their first appearance in the final since winning the competition in 2021, a victory that secured their eighth title and a joint-record fourth consecutive triumph in the tournament.

Pep Guardiola’s side are also hoping to lift their first major cup trophy since winning the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final.

Semenyo among the top 50 EPL players

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned football magazine FourFourTwo released its list of the top 50 performers in the 2025/26 Premier League, with Antoine Semenyo emerging as the only standout Ghanaian included among the elite players.

The list also featured several global stars such as Erling Haaland, Declan Rice and Bruno Fernandes, highlighting Semenyo’s impressive impact in one of the world’s most competitive leagues.

Source: YEN.com.gh