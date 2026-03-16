Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has made FourFourTwo’s 2025/26 Premier League top 50 players

Erling Haaland topped the list, leading the Premier League scoring charts with 22 goals despite a recent goal drought

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah misses out entirely on the top 50, highlighting his struggles this season with just five league goals

Veteran Ghanaian football boss J.E Sarpong has heaped praise on Antoine Semenyo as Ghana's finest footballer

Renowned football publication FourFourTwo has released its list of the top 50 performers in the 2025/26 Premier League, highlighting one standout Ghanaian footballer among the elite.

Topping the list is Manchester City’s prolific striker Erling Haaland, who has continued to terrorise defences since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

Erling Haaland headlines Four Four Two's list of top 50 Premier League players of the 2025/26 season. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

According to Wikipedia records, Haaland has racked up an astonishing 153 goals for City, and this season he leads the Premier League scoring charts with 22 goals, despite a noticeable dry spell in his last four matches.

His consistent performances have firmly established him as the league’s top marksman and a central figure in Pep Guardiola and Man City's title push.

Close behind in second place is Declan Rice, whose stock has risen considerably since moving from West Ham United to Arsenal.

The former West Ham captain has been instrumental as Arsenal push for their first league title since 2004. The Gunners lead the 2025/26 Premier League standings with 70 points after 31 matches, nine points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have played a game less.

Declan Rice is named among the top 50 Premier League players for this season. Image credit: Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

Completing the top three is Bruno Fernandes, who has provided 16 Premier League assists this season for Manchester United, proving his creative influence remains vital in Erik ten Hag’s side.

Ghana’s Semenyo among EPL's top 50 players

Meanwhile, in a proud moment for Ghanaian football, Antoine Semenyo was ranked fourth in the Four Four Two list, which is provided in full below.

According to Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old has scored 17 goals across all competitions this season for Bournemouth and Manchester City, and is currently the third-highest scorer in the Premier League with 15 strikes.

Semenyo's inclusion reflects his growing influence in English football, though some critics argue his ranking may be slightly generous compared to peers.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh on Semenyo's rise and recognition, experienced Ghanaian coach J.E Sarpong said some positive words.

''Like I told you over the weekend, Semenyo is our best footballer right now, both locally and abroad. No one comes ahead of him. Mohammed Kudus used to make us proud, but he is currently injured. I only hope he keeps reaching new landmarks.'' Sarpong said.

The remainder of the top 10 features Morgan Rogers, Igor Thiago, Gabriel Magalhaes, Granit Xhaka, Harry Wilson, and Bukayo Saka.

Perhaps the biggest shock was the absence of Mohamed Salah, who failed to make the top 50.

The Liverpool legend has struggled for form this season, netting just five goals in 22 Premier League appearances, underlining a challenging campaign for the Egyptian star.

With the 2025/26 season entering its final stages, the FourFourTwo list highlights both established stars and emerging talents, recognising performances that have defined the Premier League so far.

For Antoine Semenyo, his top-five placement is a clear acknowledgment of his growing impact on English football.

Top African stars to watch at 2026 WC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined the leading African players currently in outstanding form as attention gradually shifts towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The list included several top stars who have been delivering impressive performances for their clubs this season, including Antoine Semenyo and Sadio Mané.

Source: YEN.com.gh