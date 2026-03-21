Fresh footage circulating on social media suggests Senegal may have forfeited the 2025 AFCON final before CAF's latest verdict

The video emerges in the wake of the CAF Appeal Board's decision to strip the West African side of the title they won in January

Senegal, meanwhile, has signalled its intent to challenge the ruling, which awards the trophy to Morocco despite their victory on the pitch

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A fresh layer of controversy has emerged around the 2025 AFCON final after new video footage surfaced online, raising questions about whether Senegal may have forfeited the match.

The development comes in the wake of the CAF's decision to strip Senegal of their title and award it to Morocco.

Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala is at the centre of the ongoing AFCON controversy. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Why CAF stripped Senegal of AFCON title

The final, played on January 18, had initially ended in a 1-0 victory for Senegal.

The game was overshadowed by a tense moment late in regulation time when Senegal players walked off the pitch after a stoppage-time penalty was awarded to Morocco with the score still level.

After a delay of about 17 minutes, the players returned. Brahim Díaz missed the penalty, and Pape Gueye went on to score the winner in extra time.

Watch the AFCON final highlights on YouTube:

CAF later overturned that result, declaring Senegal to have forfeited the match and awarding a 3-0 victory to Morocco.

The West African side has since rejected the ruling and is preparing to challenge it at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Does the video show Senegal's forfeiture?

The newly surfaced clip has now intensified the debate, with many pointing to the actions of referee Jean-Jacques Ndala during the walk-off.

Here are the key observations from the footage and why they matter:

1. Whistle blown during the walk off: The video appears to show Ndala whistling as Senegal players left the pitch. This moment has become central to the argument that the referee may have acknowledged a serious interruption in play. However, a whistle alone does not automatically signal the end of a match. Referees use it for a range of decisions, including fouls, stoppages, or to regain control of a situation.

2. No clear full-time signal: Crucially, there was no visible gesture to indicate that the match had been brought to an end. In football, referees often accompany the final whistle with clear body language such as raising both arms or pointing toward the centre circle. While not mandatory under the Laws of the Game, such signals help remove doubt. None of these were evident in the footage.

Below is the video:

3. Match resumed and continued to completion: Perhaps the most important detail is that the game did continue. Once Senegal returned to the pitch, play resumed, the penalty was taken, and the match proceeded into extra time, where a decisive goal was scored. This sequence supports the argument that the referee still considered the match active.

Ironically, CAF had initially cleared Ndala of any wrongdoing in its first ruling, per Africa Top Sports.

The latest verdict, however, hinges on the idea that the walkout amounted to a forfeiture.

This creates a grey area. If the referee allowed the game to continue, questions arise as to whether a post-match decision can override what happened on the pitch.

Jean-Jacques Ndala appears to have blown his whistle after Senegal players left the pitch in the 2025 AFCON final. Photo by Sebastien Bozon.

Source: Getty Images

Under the IFAB Laws of the Game, Law 5 states:

"The decisions of the referee regarding facts connected with play, including whether or not a goal is scored and the result of the match, are final. The decisions of the referee, and all other match officials, must always be respected."

With both sides holding firm, the focus now shifts to CAS, where the final interpretation of events could determine whether the title remains with Morocco or is restored to Senegal.

Pep Guardiola reacts to CAF's AFCON verdict

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pep Guardiola reacted to CAF’s decision to strip Senegal of their AFCON title.

He subtly criticised the move, suggesting such decisions are often made behind closed doors.

Source: YEN.com.gh