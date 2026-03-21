Raúl Jiménez struggled to hold back tears after scoring his first goal since his father's passing a few weeks ago

The Mexican striker came off the bench to convert from the spot as Fulham mounted a comeback against Burnley

Fans flooded social media with messages of support for Jiménez, who maintains a perfect record from the penalty spot

Raul Jiménez broke down in tears on Saturday after scoring his first goal since the passing of his father, marking an emotional moment in Fulham’s 3-1 win over Burnley.

The Mexican striker sealed the victory from the penalty spot, but it was what followed that captured hearts inside Craven Cottage and beyond.

Raul Jiménez pays an emotional tribute to his father after scoring his first goal since his passing. Photos by Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

Jimenez’s emotional tribute after penalty goal

After calmly converting his spot kick, Jimenez dropped to his knees and pointed to the sky in tribute.

As he made his way back for the restart, the emotion took over. He wiped away tears, overwhelmed by the moment.

According to ESPN, his teammates quickly rallied around him. Rodrigo Muniz was among those who embraced him, while manager Marco Silva offered his support from the touchline.

Watch the video:

The goal came just days after the death of his father, Raúl Jiménez Vega, which was confirmed by Mexico’s Football Federation on March 13.

As clips of the moment spread online, fans poured in with messages of support.

One person wrote:

"Massive respect to Raul Jimenez. My deepest condolences to him and his family. May his dad R.I.P."

Another added:

"Sending so much love to you and your loved ones."

Another user also observed:

"You can feel how much it means to him."

@Engr_JawadAhmed summed up:

"Seeing Jimenez like this hits different. After everything he’s been through, moments like this mean more than just football. Pure strength and character to come back and still perform."

The goal also underlined his reliability from the spot.

Jimenez has now scored all 14 penalties he has taken in the Premier League, the best 100% record in the competition’s history.

Fulham boost European hopes with comeback win

Beyond the emotion, it was an important result for Fulham - a side Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil made 94 appearances for.

They had to come from behind after Zian Flemming gave Burnley the lead early in the second half.

Josh King turned the game around with a goal and an assist, drawing Fulham level before helping swing momentum in their favour.

Fulham's comeback win against Burnley boosts their stake in the race for European places next season. Photo by Ben Stensall.

Source: Getty Images

The win lifts the Cottagers to eighth place, keeping them firmly in the race for European qualification.

Speaking after the game, Silva welcomed the growing expectations around his team.

"We are there, and we are going to fight now," he said, as cited by beIN Sports, when asked about his side's European ambitions.

"We have to be pleased to be in that position. We have to create positivity around the club and the fight because three or four years ago, no one would believe we would be in this position, but now we look forward and demand more from ourselves.

"It's nice; I want to put more of this kind of pressure on us."

Tributes pour in for late footballer

In another sombre publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a 25-year-old footballer died after his work van left the road, with an inquest ruling he died instantly from a head injury.

His family paid an emotional tribute, saying he was happy and smiling just hours before the accident.

Source: YEN.com.gh