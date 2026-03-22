Jordan Ayew made a brief cameo in Leicester City’s goalless draw with Watford FC, marking his final club appearance before joining the national team

Ayew has contributed five goals and three assists in 38 Championship appearances this season as Leicester push for promotion

Ghana prepares for pre-World Cup friendlies against Austria and Germany, crucial matches ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew made a brief cameo as Leicester City played out a goalless draw with Watford FC in their Championship clash on Saturday.

The Ghanaian forward was introduced in the final minute of the match, leaving him minimal time to impact proceedings in what marked his final appearance for the club before joining the national team.

Jordan Ayew makes cameo appearance in Leicester’s Draw at Watford

Source: Getty Images

Ayew now turns his focus to international duty, having been called up by Otto Addo for Ghana’s pre-World Cup friendlies against Austria and Germany.

These matches will serve as vital preparation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the Black Stars have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama.

This season, Ayew has been an important contributor for Leicester City, registering five goals and three assists in 38 appearances as the club pushes for promotion back to the Premier League.

The stalemate with Watford leaves the Foxes in third place in the Championship standings, maintaining their position in the playoff race.

Ghana’s international fixtures will see them first travel to Vienna to face Austria on March 27, before heading to Stuttgart to take on Germany three days later.

Both games are considered crucial for building cohesion, assessing tactical options, and giving players like Ayew the chance to sharpen their form ahead of the tournament.

With the World Cup just months away, these friendlies provide an important platform for the Black Stars to finalize their preparations and aim for a strong campaign in 2026.

Jordan Ayew eyes World Cup impact

Meanwhile, Ayew is aiming to play a key role for Ghana at the upcoming World Cup.

The Leicester attacker played a central role in the Black Stars’ qualification journey, delivering consistently when it mattered most.

Across the qualifiers, he was directly involved in 14 goals, scoring seven and supplying seven assists.

That return stood as the best on the continent and reinforced his importance to the national team.

With Ghana drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia, Ayew will be eager to carry his club form onto the international stage.

The ambition is clear. He wants to help steer the Black Stars beyond the group phase for the first time since 2010 and make a meaningful impact on football’s grandest stage.

Jordan Ayew shrugs off a challenge from George Campbell in a duel during Leicester's 2-1 win against West Brom on January 5, 2026. Photo by Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

For now, the goal against West Brom offers a strong foundation, both for Leicester’s season and for Ayew’s hopes of another memorable year in red, white and green.

Ayew to set oldest record at WC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew is set to become Ghana’s oldest player at a FIFA World Cup when he features at the 2026 tournament.

He will surpass Denis Odoi, who was 34 years and seven months old at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Source: YEN.com.gh