Antoine Semenyo has carved his name into Ghanaian football folklore after lifting the Carabao Cup with Manchester City

The 25-year-old becomes the first Ghanaian to win the competition since Michael Essien achieved the feat with Chelsea in 2007

Having secured the first major silverware of his career, Semenyo still has a chance to end the 2025/26 season with two more trophies

Antoine Semenyo has written his name into Ghanaian football history after helping Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, March 22.

The London-born forward lasted the entire duration of the game and delivered an assured performance as City secured their first silverware of the 2025/26 season.

It marks the first major trophy of his career, a milestone that reflects his steady rise through the ranks of English football.

Antoine Semenyo Equals Michael Essien’s 19-Year Record With Carabao Cup Triumph. Photos by Phil Cole and Adrian Dennis.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo equals Essien's 19-year record

Back home, City's victory carried extra meaning. A brace from Nico O'Reilly sealed the win, but Semenyo’s contribution ensured Ghanaians had a reason to celebrate as well.

With this triumph, he becomes only the second Ghanaian to win the competition, joining Michael Essien, who lifted the trophy with Chelsea in the 2006/07 season, ending a 19-year wait for a Ghanaian winner of the Carabao Cup.

That famous final in 2007 saw Didier Drogba score twice to overturn an early goal from Theo Walcott.

Nearly two decades on, another Black Stars attacker has now left his mark on the competition against no other side than Arsenal.

Despite the number of Ghanaian stars who have played in England, including Anthony Yeboah, Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Sulley Muntari, only two have lifted the Carabao Cup, with Semenyo now part of that exclusive list.

Antoine Semenyo Equals Michael Essien’s 19-Year Record With Carabao Cup Triumph. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo eyes more glory with City and Ghana

There is little time for celebration. City are still chasing more honours this season. After their exit from the Champions League following a heavy aggregate defeat, attention has shifted to domestic competitions.

They face Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final, a test that could define their hopes of adding another trophy.

In the Premier League, they sit second behind Arsenal, with a gap to close but a game in hand.

For Semenyo, the journey continues. He is set to link up with the Ghana national football team for friendlies against Austria and Germany on March 27 and 30, respectively.

With confidence high and silverware already secured, he heads into international duty with momentum on his side ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Semenyo fired warning to Arsenal before final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo sent a subtle warning to Arsenal ahead of his first major final with Manchester City.

In a chat with Peter Barnes, he admitted the clash would be a completely new experience for him.

Source: YEN.com.gh