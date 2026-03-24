Thomas Partey and Alexander Djiku have finally reported to the camp of the Black Stars in Vienna ahead of the friendly match against Austria on Friday, March 27.

The two players were absent on Monday when the Black Stars held their first training session for the March international break.

However, after arriving in camp, Thomas Partey and Alexander Djiku joined their teammates for Tuesday’s training session, putting in a lot of work as the national team gears up for the upcoming game.

In addition to Thomas Partey and Alexander Djiku, the latest arrivals, Kojo Oppong Peprah and Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer, also took part in Tuesday’s training session.

The Black Stars will return to training on Wednesday before holding a final session on Thursday ahead of the Austria friendly on Friday.

Below is the full list of Black Stars players in camp:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Asare, Joseph Anang, Patrick Pfeiffer, Derrick Luckassen, Derrick Kohn, Jerome Opoku, Caleb Yirenkyi, Kojo Oppong Peprah, Jonas Adjetey, Marvin Senaya, Gideon Mensah, Elisha Owusu, Ibrahim Sulemana, Kwasi Sibo, Jordan Ayew, Prince Kwabena Adu, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Antoine Semenyo, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Daniel Agyei, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, and Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer.

Source: YEN.com.gh