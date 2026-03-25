Kylian Mbappe has returned from injury after a frustrating knee issue sidelined him for weeks

Mbappe has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over Real Madrid's medical team's initial diagnosis of his injury

Despite setbacks, Kylian Mbappe has shone with 38 goals and 6 assists in the 2025/26 season

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Before the international break, Kylian Mbappe made his long-awaited return to action for Real Madrid after spending roughly three weeks on the sidelines.

The French star had been dealing with a persistent knee problem for several months, forcing him to briefly step away from action twice earlier in the season, once in December and again in February.

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly angry after a surprising twist in Real Madrid's injury diagnosis. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Despite those setbacks, the forward now appears to have regained full fitness and is back performing at his usual high level.

During the period of concern, Mbappe underwent several medical assessments at Madrid’s Valdebebas training complex. Initial reports suggested the issue was not particularly serious.

However, the striker eventually travelled to France to seek an additional medical opinion. It was during this stage that the true nature of the situation became clearer to the 27-year-old forward.

Kylian Mbappe works out in the gym during his injury recovery at Real Madrid. Image credit: RealMadrid

Source: Twitter

Mbappe unhappy with Real Madrid’s diagnosis

According to French journalist Daniel Riolo via Mundo Deportivo, Mbappe was not satisfied with the way the matter was handled by the club’s medical department, despite later comments suggesting otherwise.

As Football Espana stated, the journalist claimed that during the initial medical checks at Valdebebas, staff may have examined the wrong knee, leading to a flawed early diagnosis.

Riolo suggested the situation caused considerable frustration for the France international, who reportedly felt the mistake could have been costly.

According to accounts from sources close to the matter, the error was described as extremely serious, with the implication that the club’s medical team had made a significant oversight during the early stages of assessment.

The report also noted that from the club’s perspective, the situation was embarrassing, though fortunately, the consequences were not more severe for the player.

Despite the alleged mix-up, Mbappe was eventually able to receive appropriate evaluation and treatment once further checks were carried out.

Additional details from The Athletic indicate that the incident actually dates back to December. At the time, Real Madrid’s medical staff initially cleared Mbappe after tests showed no major problem.

Following that assessment, the forward went on to feature in three more matches before the underlying issue was properly identified.

Kylian Mbappe 2025/26 stats

On the pitch, however, Kylian Mbappe's influence has been undeniable throughout the 2025/26 campaign.

According to Transfermarkt, the prolific forward has delivered outstanding numbers, registering 38 goals and six assists in just 35 appearances across all competitions.

His scoring exploits have also placed him at the top of two major charts this season. The former Paris Saint-Germain superstar currently leads the scoring race in La Liga with 23 goals, while also topping the charts in the UEFA Champions League with 13 strikes.

Arbeloa hails Kylian Mbappe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alvaro Arbeloa spoke to the media following Real Madrid’s 2–0 triumph over Valencia CF on Sunday, 8 February at the Mestalla Stadium, noting the potential for Kylian Mbappe to reach heights similar to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The coach framed the victory as evidence of the team’s organisation and collective determination, while also acknowledging that there remain areas where the side can continue to improve.

Source: YEN.com.gh