Jurgen Klopp has firmly spoken about rumours linking him with the Real Madrid job

The former Liverpool boss is one of the most successful managers in the European game in the last 20 years

Klopp also shut down retirement claims, revealing that although he is not planning an immediate return to coaching

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Former Jurgen Klopp has addressed speculation surrounding his future after reports suggested he could take over at Real Madrid this summer.

The ex-Liverpool FC manager, who stepped away from coaching at the end of the 2023/24 season, is currently serving as head of global football for Red Bull.

Ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rubbishes Real Madrid claims and clarifies his stance on returning to the touchline. Image credit: Alex Grimm

Source: Getty Images

Since leaving Anfield after nearly a decade in charge, Klopp has frequently been linked with several top managerial vacancies across Europe.

However, the German tactician previously explained that exhaustion played a major role in his decision to step away from day-to-day coaching duties, saying he had reached a point where he needed to recharge.

Despite that stance, rumours continue to circulate about a possible return to the dugout, with recent reports claiming the 58-year-old could be a candidate for the job at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Speaking during a television appearance on Magenta TV ahead of his pundit role for the upcoming World Cup coverage, Klopp firmly dismissed the claims linking him with the Spanish giants.

Klopp dismisses Real Madrid speculation

As the SPORTbible reported, during the broadcast, Klopp questioned how transfer rumours involving managers often gain traction despite having little substance behind them.

He suggested that simply writing a story does not automatically make it credible and insisted there had been no contact from Madrid whatsoever.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss made it clear that neither he nor his representatives had received any communication from the club or its president, Florentino Perez, as Madrid Universal noted.

Jurgen Klopp says Florentino Pérez has not called him to offer him the Real Madrid job. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Klopp, if such a major club had genuinely approached, news of it would almost certainly have surfaced by now.

He described the reports as baseless speculation and even joked about the situation, playfully suggesting he could just as easily end up managing city rivals Atletico Madrid instead.

Klopp not planning retirement yet

Alongside the links to new managerial roles, Klopp has also faced suggestions that he may have already stepped away from coaching for good.

The German quickly rejected that idea as well, clarifying that retirement is not something he is considering at this stage of his life.

Although he admitted he is not currently planning an immediate return to management, Klopp emphasised that he has not ruled out coaching again in the future.

At 58, he believes he still has time left in his career should the right opportunity arise.

For now, his focus remains on his strategic role within Red Bull’s football structure rather than life on the touchline.

Benfica reportedly monitoring Klopp

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Jurgen Klopp was linked with a potential managerial position at Benfica, even though Jose Mourinho is in charge of the Portuguese side.

The German coach’s name entered the conversation after one of Benfica’s presidential hopefuls openly revealed his ambition to appoint the former Liverpool FC boss if becomes Benfica's leader.

Source: YEN.com.gh