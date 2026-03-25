Mohamed Salah is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2025/26 season, sparking transfer speculation

Mohamed Salah's impressive career at Liverpool has solidified his status among football's elite

The former Chelsea and Fiorentina winger could decide to reject lucrative offers from Saudi clubs to remain in Europe

With Liverpool FC confirming Mohamed Salah will leave the club at the end of the 2025/26 season, speculation is already mounting over where the Egyptian superstar could continue his career next.

The former Chelsea winger has racked up 250 goals in over 430 appearances for the Rerds, as he currently sits third on the club’s all-time scoring list.

Mohamed Salah would leave Liverpool at the end of the 2025/26 season, with his fans interested in his next move. Image credit: Liverpool FC

Source: Getty Images

3 potential destinations for Salah

After nine trophy-filled years at Anfield, Salah is widely expected to seek a new challenge, and several potential destinations have emerged as possible options for the forward.

1. Saudi Pro League move for Salah

According to Sun Sport, one of the most frequently discussed possibilities is a switch to the Saudi Pro League. Saudi clubs have shown strong interest in signing Salah in recent years as part of their ambitious plan to attract global football icons.

With the league already boasting world-renowned players, Salah would be a major addition and one of the biggest stars in Middle Eastern football.

Financially, the move would likely be extremely lucrative, with Saudi clubs capable of offering some of the most attractive contracts in world football.

Given Salah’s enormous popularity across the Middle East and the Arab world, a move to Saudi Arabia would also carry significant commercial appeal.

2. Salah could stay in Europe

Another possibility is that the ex-FC Basel star remains in European football. Despite being in his thirties, the Egyptian forward has continued to produce impressive numbers, and his experience could still be valuable to elite clubs competing at the highest level.

A number of major European sides may see Salah as a short-term solution capable of delivering goals and leadership in crucial competitions such as the UEFA Champions League.

Remaining in Europe would allow him to continue competing against the best teams in the world while adding further honours to his already impressive career.

3. Emotional return to AS Roma for Salah?

A more sentimental option would be a return to AS Roma, the club where Salah truly established himself in European football before joining Liverpool in 2017.

Roma supporters still hold the Egyptian winger in high regard, and a return to the Italian club would undoubtedly create an emotional storyline.

Such a move could allow Salah to finish his career in a familiar environment where he previously enjoyed great success.

For now, the player’s future remains uncertain. Wherever he ends up, the next chapter of Salah’s career will attract huge attention from football fans across the world.

Top 5 Mohamed Salah Liverpool achievements

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined Mohamed Salah's five greatest moments during his trophy-laden years with Liverpool.

After struggling to make a name at Chelsea, Salah proved his quality at AS Roma before the Reds made a big move to sign him. After nine years, the former Al-Mokawloon player has justified the faith.

Source: YEN.com.gh