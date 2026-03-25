Morocco players celebrate their newly awarded AFCON 2026 title by unveiling special World Cup jerseys

CAF stripped Senegal of the AFCON 2026 crown due to regulatory breaches, officially awarding Morocco the trophy

The squad showcased the symbolic number 26 jerseys ahead of their friendly against Ecuador as part of 2026 World Cup preparations

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Morocco’s footballers celebrated their newly awarded AFCON 2026 title by unveiling their new jerseys for the 2026 World Cup.

The African football governing body, CAF, recently stripped Senegal of the AFCON 2026 crown, citing regulatory breaches during the final match, and officially awarded the trophy to Morocco.

Morocco Footballers Celebrate AFCON 2026 Win with Special Jersey Unveiling

Source: Twitter

The North African side is now preparing for a friendly against Ecuador in Madrid as part of their build-up to the 2026 World Cup.

Ahead of Wednesday’s training session, the players took time to reveal their new Puma jerseys, showcasing the updated design and the symbolic number 26, representing their AFCON victory.

The Moroccan Football Federation shared a special video on their official Twitter account, highlighting the squad currently on international duty.

The clip showed the players proudly displaying the new kits, celebrating their historic achievement while maintaining focus on upcoming preparations for the World Cup.

The video showcases Moroccan players unveiling their national team kits featuring the number 26 on the back.

This number, carefully chosen, symbolizes the 26th edition of the AFCON and acts as a tribute to Morocco’s newly awarded championship.

The squad, representing Morocco across various international matches, were filmed showing off the jerseys, demonstrating pride and unity while celebrating this unexpected but monumental achievement.

Each player in the clip expressed visible enthusiasm, holding up the new kit while smiles and chants echoed through the training ground.

CAF issues update on Senegal-Morocco ruling

In its latest update, CAF revised its official AFCON 2025 review, naming Morocco as champions, Senegal as runners-up, and Nigeria as third-place finishers.

However, the section notably lacks the usual narrative detailing how the title was secured, appearing rather generic in tone and content. The CAF statement reads:

"The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 left no room for the lukewarm. From the opening kickoff to the final second of the final, the tournament was a succession of intense moments, fully committed duels, and figures that tell the story of an African football game in full assertion."

According to Al Jazeera, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has rejected the ruling and confirmed plans to challenge it at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), describing the decision as 'an unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable decision which brings discredit to African football'.

The ruling itself came after an appeal by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), which CAF said was admissible and subsequently upheld.

Reaction across the football world has been divided.

Nuno Espirito Santo argued that 'what happens on the pitch should stay on the pitch', while Pep Guardiola questioned the logic behind the decision.

1995 Ballon d'Or winner George Weah has also voiced strong opposition.

CAF says it is ready to welcome any ruling from CAS should Senegal challenge the Appeal Board's decision to strip them of the AFCON title. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

On the other side, Nigeria's coach Eric Chelle and Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos backed CAF’s stance, insisting the ruling is justified.

With Senegal said to be pushing ahead with a legal challenge, the case is now set to move beyond the pitch.

Reports suggest the battle at CAS could take several months, leaving the outcome of the 2025 AFCON hanging in the balance.

Video appears to show Senegal forfeited final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that new video footage from the 2025 AFCON final had sparked fresh controversy and more questions.

Amid questions over whether Senegal had forfeited the match, attention turned to referee Jean-Jacques Ndala and his actions at the time.

Source: YEN.com.gh