Jamaica have defeated New Caledonia in a cagey playoff semi-final clash to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final

The Reggae Boyz are set to face DR Congo, as they eye a return to the World Cup since 1998

A historic World Cup return is possible for both Jamaica and Bolivia, with key games scheduled for March 31

Jamaica moved one step closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating New Caledonia in the FIFA intercontinental playoff semi-final on Friday, March 27.

The match took place at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico, with the Caribbean side delivering a strong performance to secure their place in the decisive final.

Jamaica beat New Caledonia to book a 2026 World Cup playoff final clash with DR Congo. Image credit: Manuel Velasquez - FIFA/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Jamaica edge out New Caledonia

The victory means the Reggae Boyz will now face DR Congo in the playoff final scheduled for March 31 at the same venue.

The winner of that encounter will earn a coveted place at the expanded 48-team 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Jamaica entered the clash against New Caledonia as favourites but still needed to produce a disciplined display to overcome their determined opponents.

After an intense contest, the Caribbean nation broke the deadlock when Wrexham forward Bailey Cadamarteri netted in the 18th minute, as FIFA reported on its official website.

Bailey reacted the quickest in the box after New Caledonia goalkeeper Rocky Nyikeine parried away a Jamaican free kick.

Watch Bailey's goal in the X video below.

There weren’t many clear-cut scoring opportunities for either side throughout most of the match.

However, New Caledonia applied significant pressure in the final 15 minutes, looking to find an equaliser. Despite their late surge, Andre Blake was superb in goal for the Reggae Boyz, making key saves to help Jamaica hold on for a 1–0 victory.

For Jamaica, the opportunity is significant. The country has only featured at the FIFA World Cup once in its history, when it qualified for the 1998 tournament in France.

Returning to the global stage would mark a historic achievement for the team and a major moment for Caribbean football, as CONCACAF noted.

Meanwhile, their final opponents, DR Congo, also arrive at this stage with strong momentum. The Central African nation secured their spot in the intercontinental playoff after emerging victorious from a challenging African qualification pathway in November 2025.

During that playoff series, DR Congo managed to edge past two African heavyweights. They first eliminated Cameroon in a tightly contested encounter, winning 1-0, before overcoming Nigeria on penalties to claim the continent’s intercontinental playoff slot.

Bolivia on verge of historic World Cup return

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bolivia are edging closer to a historic return to the FIFA World Cup, with the South American side now just one victory away from ending a 32-year absence from football’s biggest stage.

Bolivia defeated Suriname 2-1 on Thursday, and now, a win in their decisive playoff clash with Iraq on Tuesday, March 31. would secure only the third World Cup appearance in the nation’s history.

Source: YEN.com.gh