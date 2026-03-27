Bolivia staged a thrilling comeback to defeat Suriname 2–1 in the 2026 World Cup qualifying playoff

Moises Paniagua and Miguel Terceros secure victory, sending Bolivia to face Iraq in a decisive playoff final

Qualification for the 2026 World Cup would mark Bolivia's historic third appearance in the tournament

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Bolivia kept their hopes of returning to the FIFA World Cup alive after staging a dramatic comeback to defeat Suriname 2–1 in a qualifying playoff on Thursday, March 26.

The South American side produced a strong second-half display, scoring twice within seven minutes to book a place in the decisive playoff final against Iraq.

Bolivia keeps their 2026 World Cup dreams alive with a 2-1 win over Suriname on Thursday. Image credit: Rodrigo Oropeza

Source: Getty Images

According to TSN, Suriname initially appeared on course for a famous victory when Liam Van Gelderen opened the scoring early in the second half.

However, Bolivia responded with determination and eventually overturned the deficit thanks to goals from Moises Paniagua and Miguel Terceros.

The result keeps Bolivia’s dream of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup alive. The global tournament will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, and Bolivia are now just one match away from securing a place among the participating nations.

Bolivia stage comeback to edge Suriname

The encounter began with both sides showing urgency, aware that the stakes were extremely high. After a goalless first half, Suriname broke the deadlock shortly after the restart when Van Gelderen struck in the 48th minute to give his team a valuable lead.

Bolivia, however, refused to panic. The South American outfit increased the pressure as the second half progressed, searching for a breakthrough that would keep their qualification hopes alive.

Their persistence paid off in the 72nd minute when Paniagua found the back of the net to level the match. The equaliser shifted the momentum firmly in Bolivia’s favour, and they continued to push forward in pursuit of a winner.

Just seven minutes later, Terceros delivered the decisive moment of the game. The forward scored in the 79th minute to complete the turnaround and send Bolivia into the playoff final.

The victory means Bolivia, who finished seventh in the CONMEBOL qualifying standings, will now face Iraq in a crucial match scheduled for Tuesday, March 31 in Monterrey, Mexico.

According to FIFA, the winner of that clash will advance to Group I at the 2026 World Cup alongside France, Norway and Senegal.

Miguel Terceros of Bolivia during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying Playoff tournament match vs. Suriname at Estadio Monterrey on March 26, 2026, in Guadalupe, Mexico. Image credit: Azael Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Historic opportunity awaits Bolivia

Meanwhile, Bolivia are chasing what would be only their third appearance at the World Cup. Their first participation came in 1950 in Brazil, where they suffered a heavy 8–0 defeat to Uruguay in their only group match after France withdrew from the tournament.

The South Americans returned to the competition decades later at the 1994 World Cup in the United States. On that occasion, Bolivia finished bottom of Group C after drawing with South Korea and losing to Germany and Spain.

Securing qualification for the 2026 tournament would therefore represent a major milestone for the country’s football history.

Elsewhere in the playoff series, another decisive clash took place in Guadalajara, Mexico, where Jamaica faced New Caledonia. The winner of that fixture will meet Congo, who secured their playoff place after defeating Nigeria in an African qualification showdown.

The team that emerges victorious from the Guadalajara pathway will enter Group K of the 2026 World Cup, joining Colombia, Portugal and Uzbekistan.

42 teams qualify for the 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh compiled the list of 42 teams that have already secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The lineup includes global heavyweights such as Argentina, France, Spain, Germany, Brazil, and England, setting up what promises to be a fiercely competitive tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh