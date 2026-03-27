DR Congo aims for historic World Cup qualification, potentially increasing African representation to ten teams

The 2026 World Cup presents a prime platform for showcasing African football talent on a global scale

Ghana, Senegal, and Morocco are among the 9 African countries that have secured their World Cup spot

African football could make a historic statement at the 2026 FIFA World Cup if DR Congo manage to defeat Jamaica in the FIFA intercontinental playoff final on Tuesday, March 31.

Currently, nine African nations have already secured automatic qualification for the tournament, and a victory for the Central African side would see the continent represented by a record 10 teams at football’s most prestigious tournament.

DR Congo will face Jamaica in the 2026 World Cup inter-continental playoff final on March 31, 2026, in Guadalajara, Mexico. Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

DR Congo could be Africa's 10th team

The expanded 48-team World Cup, to be held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, presents an unprecedented opportunity for African nations to showcase their talent on a global platform.

Adding a tenth team would send a strong signal about the growing competitiveness of African football and highlight the continent’s rising profile in world football.

A 10-team African presence would also come at a time when the continent’s football community is eager for positive narratives.

On March 17, the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) appeal board made a controversial decision to award Morocco the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title, stripping Senegal of the honour despite the Teranga Lions winning the 2025 AFCON final 1–0 in Rabat on January 18.

To provide context, the CAF decision follows Senegal's brief boycott of the 2025 AFCON final when a penalty was awarded in favour of the North Africans.

Brahim Diaz, however, saw his poor Panenka saved by Edouard Mendy before Pape Gueye scored a screamer in extra time to win it for Senegal.

As such, a historic showing at the 2026 World Cup would therefore offer African football some redemption and a chance to shift focus to the continent’s on-field achievements.

DR Congo vs. Jamaica World Cup playoff final

The DR Congo vs. Jamaica playoff final clash is expected to be cagey. According to Flashscore stats, the Reggae Boyz are undefeated in their last six matches, as they eye a return to the World Cup since their debut and only campaign in 1998.

DR Congo's captain, Chancel Mbemba, is expected to feature against Jamaica on Tuesday. Image credit: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, DR Congo have already shown resilience and quality to reach the intercontinental playoff final, defeating Cameroon and Nigeria in previous African qualification rounds.

For now, check out the nine African nations that have already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup below.

Senegal Morocco Cameroon Ghana Tunisia Egypt Algeria Nigeria South Africa

Bolivia poised for historic World Cup comeback

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Bolivia is on the brink of a remarkable return to the FIFA World Cup, needing just one more victory to end a 32-year absence from football’s premier tournament.

The South American side overcame Suriname 2–1 on Thursday and now faces a decisive playoff clash against Iraq on Tuesday, March 31. A win would secure only the third World Cup appearance in Bolivia’s football history.

Source: YEN.com.gh