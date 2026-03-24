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Man City's Pep Guardiola Has Now Won 40 Career Trophies: Here is a Full List of His Cup Haul
Football

Man City's Pep Guardiola Has Now Won 40 Career Trophies: Here is a Full List of His Cup Haul

by  Gariba Raubil
4 min read
  • Pep Guardiola has reached a stunning milestone of 40 career trophies after guiding Manchester City to the 2026 EFL Cup title
  • The legendary coach has lifted major honours with three European giants, and he could add to his impressive haul
  • Guardiola’s trophy haul includes league titles, domestic cups, and Champions League glory, highlighting a dominant managerial era

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Manchester City defeated Arsenal FC 2–0 in the 2026 EFL Cup final on Sunday, March 22 at Wembley Stadium, a victory that further cemented Pep Guardiola’s legendary status in football management.

The triumph took Guardiola’s overall trophy count to 40 career titles, including minor honours, after another successful night for the Etihad outfit.

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Pep Guardiola lifted the 40th trophy of his illustrious managerial career during Man City's EFL Cup final win against Arsenal. Image credit: Glyn Kirk, Michael Regan
Source: Getty Images

Man City win 2026 Carabao Cup

During Sunday's final, Arsenal began the match strongly in front, creating the first opportunities of the game. Kai Havertz tested City goalkeeper James Trafford early on, but the shot was well saved.

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Bukayo Saka soon followed with two quick attempts from tight angles, yet Trafford again stood firm to keep the scores level.

The Gunners continued to threaten, with Leandro Trossard seeing a shot blocked and Piero Hincapié later heading over from a corner.

The opening half also saw a few disciplinary moments as Hincapié and Abdukodir Khusanov both received yellow cards from referee Peter Bankes.

City had their own chances before the break, with Jérémy Doku and Erling Haaland both going close, but neither side could find a breakthrough as the first half ended goalless.

After the restart, the tempo increased. Haaland and Havertz each had efforts blocked early in the second half, while Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was booked after rushing out of his area to foul Doku, as the BBC reported.

City gradually began to take control, creating several chances through players like Rodri, Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki.

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How much Manchester City earned after beating Arsenal in Carabao Cup final

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 60th minute, when youngster Nico O'Reilly rose highest to head home a cross from Cherki following a mistake from Arrizabalaga.

Just four minutes later, O’Reilly struck again with another powerful header, this time from a delivery by Matheus Nunes, doubling City’s advantage.

Arsenal pushed hard in the closing stages, with substitute Riccardo Calafiori forcing a save from Trafford and later hitting the post. Gabriel Jesus also struck the crossbar as the Gunners searched for a way back into the game.

List of Guardiola's 40 career trophies

Meanwhile, it was a special night for Pep Guardiola, widely regarded as one of the greatest football managers alongside the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, and Vicente del Bosque.

While Ferguson is regarded as the manager with the most titles won (49), according to GiveMeSport, Guardiola is just behind with 40. However, contemporary boss Joe Mourinho is far below the pecking order with 26 honours.

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Pep Guardiola is the most successful manager in the EFL Cup's history with six titles. Image credit: ManCity
Source: Getty Images

Now, check out all the 40 silverware the former Barcelona boss has clinched following Man City's Wembley victory, as Wikipedia records indicate.

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What English media said about Semenyo after Carabao Cup final win

  1. 2008–09 – La Liga — FC Barcelona
  2. 2008–09 – Copa del Rey — FC Barcelona
  3. 2008–09 – UEFA Champions League — FC Barcelona
  4. 2009 – Supercopa de España — FC Barcelona
  5. 2009 – UEFA Super Cup — FC Barcelona
  6. 2009 – FIFA Club World Cup — FC Barcelona
  7. 2009–10 – La Liga — FC Barcelona
  8. 2010 – Supercopa de España — FC Barcelona
  9. 2010–11 – La Liga — FC Barcelona
  10. 2010–11 – UEFA Champions League — FC Barcelona
  11. 2011 – Supercopa de España — FC Barcelona
  12. 2011 – UEFA Super Cup — FC Barcelona
  13. 2011 – FIFA Club World Cup — FC Barcelona
  14. 2011–12 – Copa del Rey — FC Barcelona
  15. 2013 – UEFA Super Cup — FC Bayern Munich
  16. 2013 – FIFA Club World Cup — FC Bayern Munich
  17. 2013–14 – Bundesliga — FC Bayern Munich
  18. 2013–14 – DFB-Pokal — FC Bayern Munich
  19. 2014–15 – Bundesliga — FC Bayern Munich
  20. 2015–16 – Bundesliga — FC Bayern Munich
  21. 2015–16 – DFB-Pokal — FC Bayern Munich
  22. 2017–18 – Premier League — Manchester City
  23. 2017–18 – EFL Cup — Manchester City
  24. 2018 – FA Community Shield — Manchester City
  25. 2018–19 – Premier League — Manchester City
  26. 2018–19 – FA Cup — Manchester City
  27. 2018–19 – EFL Cup — Manchester City
  28. 2019 – FA Community Shield — Manchester City
  29. 2019–20 – EFL Cup — Manchester City
  30. 2020–21 – Premier League — Manchester City
  31. 2020–21 – EFL Cup — Manchester City
  32. 2021–22 – Premier League — Manchester City
  33. 2022–23 – Premier League — Manchester City
  34. 2022–23 – FA Cup — Manchester City
  35. 2022–23 – UEFA Champions League — Manchester City
  36. 2023 – UEFA Super Cup — Manchester City
  37. 2023 – FIFA Club World Cup — Manchester City
  38. 2023–24 – Premier League — Manchester City
  39. 2024 – FA Community Shield — Manchester City
  40. 2025–26 – EFL Cup — Manchester City

Guardiola's first message to Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo shared details of the first message he received from Pep Guardiola after sealing his transfer to Manchester City from AFC Bournemouth.

The Ghana international disclosed that Guardiola personally reached out to welcome him to the club, offering encouraging words about his abilities and outlining the potential role he could play in the team.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

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