Man City's Pep Guardiola Has Now Won 40 Career Trophies: Here is a Full List of His Cup Haul
- Pep Guardiola has reached a stunning milestone of 40 career trophies after guiding Manchester City to the 2026 EFL Cup title
- The legendary coach has lifted major honours with three European giants, and he could add to his impressive haul
- Guardiola’s trophy haul includes league titles, domestic cups, and Champions League glory, highlighting a dominant managerial era
Manchester City defeated Arsenal FC 2–0 in the 2026 EFL Cup final on Sunday, March 22 at Wembley Stadium, a victory that further cemented Pep Guardiola’s legendary status in football management.
The triumph took Guardiola’s overall trophy count to 40 career titles, including minor honours, after another successful night for the Etihad outfit.
Man City win 2026 Carabao Cup
During Sunday's final, Arsenal began the match strongly in front, creating the first opportunities of the game. Kai Havertz tested City goalkeeper James Trafford early on, but the shot was well saved.
Bukayo Saka soon followed with two quick attempts from tight angles, yet Trafford again stood firm to keep the scores level.
The Gunners continued to threaten, with Leandro Trossard seeing a shot blocked and Piero Hincapié later heading over from a corner.
The opening half also saw a few disciplinary moments as Hincapié and Abdukodir Khusanov both received yellow cards from referee Peter Bankes.
City had their own chances before the break, with Jérémy Doku and Erling Haaland both going close, but neither side could find a breakthrough as the first half ended goalless.
After the restart, the tempo increased. Haaland and Havertz each had efforts blocked early in the second half, while Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was booked after rushing out of his area to foul Doku, as the BBC reported.
City gradually began to take control, creating several chances through players like Rodri, Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki.
The breakthrough finally arrived in the 60th minute, when youngster Nico O'Reilly rose highest to head home a cross from Cherki following a mistake from Arrizabalaga.
Just four minutes later, O’Reilly struck again with another powerful header, this time from a delivery by Matheus Nunes, doubling City’s advantage.
Arsenal pushed hard in the closing stages, with substitute Riccardo Calafiori forcing a save from Trafford and later hitting the post. Gabriel Jesus also struck the crossbar as the Gunners searched for a way back into the game.
List of Guardiola's 40 career trophies
Meanwhile, it was a special night for Pep Guardiola, widely regarded as one of the greatest football managers alongside the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, and Vicente del Bosque.
While Ferguson is regarded as the manager with the most titles won (49), according to GiveMeSport, Guardiola is just behind with 40. However, contemporary boss Joe Mourinho is far below the pecking order with 26 honours.
Now, check out all the 40 silverware the former Barcelona boss has clinched following Man City's Wembley victory, as Wikipedia records indicate.
- 2008–09 – La Liga — FC Barcelona
- 2008–09 – Copa del Rey — FC Barcelona
- 2008–09 – UEFA Champions League — FC Barcelona
- 2009 – Supercopa de España — FC Barcelona
- 2009 – UEFA Super Cup — FC Barcelona
- 2009 – FIFA Club World Cup — FC Barcelona
- 2009–10 – La Liga — FC Barcelona
- 2010 – Supercopa de España — FC Barcelona
- 2010–11 – La Liga — FC Barcelona
- 2010–11 – UEFA Champions League — FC Barcelona
- 2011 – Supercopa de España — FC Barcelona
- 2011 – UEFA Super Cup — FC Barcelona
- 2011 – FIFA Club World Cup — FC Barcelona
- 2011–12 – Copa del Rey — FC Barcelona
- 2013 – UEFA Super Cup — FC Bayern Munich
- 2013 – FIFA Club World Cup — FC Bayern Munich
- 2013–14 – Bundesliga — FC Bayern Munich
- 2013–14 – DFB-Pokal — FC Bayern Munich
- 2014–15 – Bundesliga — FC Bayern Munich
- 2015–16 – Bundesliga — FC Bayern Munich
- 2015–16 – DFB-Pokal — FC Bayern Munich
- 2017–18 – Premier League — Manchester City
- 2017–18 – EFL Cup — Manchester City
- 2018 – FA Community Shield — Manchester City
- 2018–19 – Premier League — Manchester City
- 2018–19 – FA Cup — Manchester City
- 2018–19 – EFL Cup — Manchester City
- 2019 – FA Community Shield — Manchester City
- 2019–20 – EFL Cup — Manchester City
- 2020–21 – Premier League — Manchester City
- 2020–21 – EFL Cup — Manchester City
- 2021–22 – Premier League — Manchester City
- 2022–23 – Premier League — Manchester City
- 2022–23 – FA Cup — Manchester City
- 2022–23 – UEFA Champions League — Manchester City
- 2023 – UEFA Super Cup — Manchester City
- 2023 – FIFA Club World Cup — Manchester City
- 2023–24 – Premier League — Manchester City
- 2024 – FA Community Shield — Manchester City
- 2025–26 – EFL Cup — Manchester City
Guardiola's first message to Semenyo
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo shared details of the first message he received from Pep Guardiola after sealing his transfer to Manchester City from AFC Bournemouth.
The Ghana international disclosed that Guardiola personally reached out to welcome him to the club, offering encouraging words about his abilities and outlining the potential role he could play in the team.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh