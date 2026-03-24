Pep Guardiola has reached a stunning milestone of 40 career trophies after guiding Manchester City to the 2026 EFL Cup title

The legendary coach has lifted major honours with three European giants, and he could add to his impressive haul

Guardiola’s trophy haul includes league titles, domestic cups, and Champions League glory, highlighting a dominant managerial era

Manchester City defeated Arsenal FC 2–0 in the 2026 EFL Cup final on Sunday, March 22 at Wembley Stadium, a victory that further cemented Pep Guardiola’s legendary status in football management.

The triumph took Guardiola’s overall trophy count to 40 career titles, including minor honours, after another successful night for the Etihad outfit.

Pep Guardiola lifted the 40th trophy of his illustrious managerial career during Man City's EFL Cup final win against Arsenal. Image credit: Glyn Kirk, Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Man City win 2026 Carabao Cup

During Sunday's final, Arsenal began the match strongly in front, creating the first opportunities of the game. Kai Havertz tested City goalkeeper James Trafford early on, but the shot was well saved.

Bukayo Saka soon followed with two quick attempts from tight angles, yet Trafford again stood firm to keep the scores level.

The Gunners continued to threaten, with Leandro Trossard seeing a shot blocked and Piero Hincapié later heading over from a corner.

The opening half also saw a few disciplinary moments as Hincapié and Abdukodir Khusanov both received yellow cards from referee Peter Bankes.

City had their own chances before the break, with Jérémy Doku and Erling Haaland both going close, but neither side could find a breakthrough as the first half ended goalless.

After the restart, the tempo increased. Haaland and Havertz each had efforts blocked early in the second half, while Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was booked after rushing out of his area to foul Doku, as the BBC reported.

City gradually began to take control, creating several chances through players like Rodri, Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 60th minute, when youngster Nico O'Reilly rose highest to head home a cross from Cherki following a mistake from Arrizabalaga.

Just four minutes later, O’Reilly struck again with another powerful header, this time from a delivery by Matheus Nunes, doubling City’s advantage.

Arsenal pushed hard in the closing stages, with substitute Riccardo Calafiori forcing a save from Trafford and later hitting the post. Gabriel Jesus also struck the crossbar as the Gunners searched for a way back into the game.

List of Guardiola's 40 career trophies

Meanwhile, it was a special night for Pep Guardiola, widely regarded as one of the greatest football managers alongside the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, and Vicente del Bosque.

While Ferguson is regarded as the manager with the most titles won (49), according to GiveMeSport, Guardiola is just behind with 40. However, contemporary boss Joe Mourinho is far below the pecking order with 26 honours.

Pep Guardiola is the most successful manager in the EFL Cup's history with six titles. Image credit: ManCity

Source: Getty Images

Now, check out all the 40 silverware the former Barcelona boss has clinched following Man City's Wembley victory, as Wikipedia records indicate.

2008–09 – La Liga — FC Barcelona 2008–09 – Copa del Rey — FC Barcelona 2008–09 – UEFA Champions League — FC Barcelona 2009 – Supercopa de España — FC Barcelona 2009 – UEFA Super Cup — FC Barcelona 2009 – FIFA Club World Cup — FC Barcelona 2009–10 – La Liga — FC Barcelona 2010 – Supercopa de España — FC Barcelona 2010–11 – La Liga — FC Barcelona 2010–11 – UEFA Champions League — FC Barcelona 2011 – Supercopa de España — FC Barcelona 2011 – UEFA Super Cup — FC Barcelona 2011 – FIFA Club World Cup — FC Barcelona 2011–12 – Copa del Rey — FC Barcelona 2013 – UEFA Super Cup — FC Bayern Munich 2013 – FIFA Club World Cup — FC Bayern Munich 2013–14 – Bundesliga — FC Bayern Munich 2013–14 – DFB-Pokal — FC Bayern Munich 2014–15 – Bundesliga — FC Bayern Munich 2015–16 – Bundesliga — FC Bayern Munich 2015–16 – DFB-Pokal — FC Bayern Munich 2017–18 – Premier League — Manchester City 2017–18 – EFL Cup — Manchester City 2018 – FA Community Shield — Manchester City 2018–19 – Premier League — Manchester City 2018–19 – FA Cup — Manchester City 2018–19 – EFL Cup — Manchester City 2019 – FA Community Shield — Manchester City 2019–20 – EFL Cup — Manchester City 2020–21 – Premier League — Manchester City 2020–21 – EFL Cup — Manchester City 2021–22 – Premier League — Manchester City 2022–23 – Premier League — Manchester City 2022–23 – FA Cup — Manchester City 2022–23 – UEFA Champions League — Manchester City 2023 – UEFA Super Cup — Manchester City 2023 – FIFA Club World Cup — Manchester City 2023–24 – Premier League — Manchester City 2024 – FA Community Shield — Manchester City 2025–26 – EFL Cup — Manchester City

Guardiola's first message to Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo shared details of the first message he received from Pep Guardiola after sealing his transfer to Manchester City from AFC Bournemouth.

The Ghana international disclosed that Guardiola personally reached out to welcome him to the club, offering encouraging words about his abilities and outlining the potential role he could play in the team.

Source: YEN.com.gh