Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice will not feature for England in tonight’s friendly against Uruguay at Wembley Stadium

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has made a surprising squad decision ahead of naming his final team for the 2026 World Cup

Several fringe players could be handed a major opportunity to impress as England experiment with their line-up before the tournament

England fans expecting to see some of their biggest stars at Wembley tonight will have to wait a little longer.

Key figures such as Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice will not feature in the friendly clash against Uruguay as head coach Thomas Tuchel takes a different approach to England’s final preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice are absent from England's international friendly against Uruguay on Friday night at Wembley. Image credit: Mike Egerton/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

The match at Wembley Stadium is part of England’s final build-up before Tuchel announces his 26-man squad for the global tournament set to be held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico this summer.

With time running out for players hoping to secure a place on the plane to North America, the upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan offer a crucial opportunity for squad hopefuls to impress.

Why Kane, Saka, Rice are absent tonight

According to The Standard, Tuchel has opted for a bold strategy during the March international window by naming a larger-than-usual squad of 35 players.

Instead of relying heavily on his established stars, the German tactician has divided the squad into two groups.

The first group will feature heavily in the Uruguay match, largely consisting of fringe players and individuals still fighting for a place in the final World Cup squad.

This approach allows Tuchel to assess depth and evaluate options he may not normally see in competitive matches.

As a result, several key names are not involved in training ahead of the Uruguay clash. Alongside Kane, Rice, and Saka, other players sitting out the match include Dean Henderson, Dan Burn, Marc Guéhi, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Morgan Rogers, and Anthony Gordon.

Harry Kane is expected to return to the England squad for the friendly against Japan on Tuesday. Image credit: UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, their absence opens the door for less-established players to showcase their abilities in front of Tuchel and the Wembley crowd, as One Football noted.

Mid-season rest for key England stars

Another reason behind the absence of England’s star trio is workload management. Many of Tuchel’s regular starters have been involved in demanding domestic and European campaigns for their clubs throughout the season.

To avoid burnout ahead of the World Cup, the England boss has granted 11 core players a short mid-season rest. The idea is to keep them fresh while still maintaining strong competition within the squad.

Although Kane benefited from the Bundesliga’s winter break with FC Bayern Munich, he remains part of the group being rested during the Uruguay fixture.

However, supporters are likely to see the England captain and the Arsenal duo return very soon, according to Metro Sport.

Tuchel is expected to integrate the rested players back into the squad either later tonight or by Saturday morning, giving them a chance to feature in Tuesday’s friendly against Japan at Wembley.

That match could ultimately prove decisive for several players hoping to convince Tuchel they deserve a place in England’s final World Cup squad.

How to watch Austria vs. Ghana friendly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh provided TV coverage details for the upcoming international friendly match between Austria and Ghana.

According to the Ghana Football Association, the countries clash in Vienna on Friday, March 27, as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh