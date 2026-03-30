Ghana have been dealt another injury setback following Kojo Peprah’s unfortunate blow in the clash against Germany

The 21-year-old had only just returned from a previous injury at club level before suffering a fresh setback in Monday night’s friendly

His situation adds to Ghana’s recent injury concerns, coming after Abu Francis sustained a serious injury while on national team duty in November 2025

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana’s World Cup preparations have suffered another blow after defender Kojo Oppong Peprah limped off injured during their latest outing.

The left-footed centre-back was forced off early in the second half, leaving the pitch with assistance from the medical team and unable to continue.

His injury now adds fresh concern for Otto Addo, with the tournament just months away.

Kojo Peprah Injury: Black Stars Suffer Blow in Germany vs Ghana Match. Photo by Alex Grimm.

Source: Getty Images

Kojo Peprah suffers injury blow

Peprah had been one of Ghana’s standout performers before the setback. Drafted into the starting lineup, he justified his selection with a composed and confident display at the back.

Operating on the left side of defence, he read the game well, stepped in with timely interceptions and blocked several attempts.

He also showed composure on the ball, occasionally driving forward to support attacks.

It was a performance that suggested growing influence, especially for a player recently returning from injury at club level.

But his night took a turn after a collision. He had already gone down once in the first half, and the second incident proved decisive. Unable to continue, he was replaced by Derrick Luckassen in the 56th minute.

The full extent of the injury is yet to be confirmed, but early indications suggest he could be sidelined for a few weeks.

Kojo Peprah Injury: Black Stars Suffer Blow in Germany vs Ghana Match. Photo by Thomas Kienzle.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana injury concerns ahead of 2026 WC

Peprah’s setback adds to a growing list of injury worries for the Black Stars.

Only months ago, Abu Francis suffered a serious leg break during Ghana’s participation in the Kirin Cup against Japan.

The midfielder is still on the road to recovery and was recently spotted in Germany as the team continued its preparations.

For Addo, these disruptions come at a difficult time. With limited matches left before the World Cup, every game is an opportunity to build rhythm and cohesion.

Now, he must once again reshuffle his options while hoping key players return to full fitness in time for the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh