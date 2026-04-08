Leicester City faces a six-point deduction for breaching financial regulations, impacting their relegation survival

The club reported over £200 million in losses, exceeding allowed limits during the assessment period

Leicester has urged unity and focus as they approach critical matches to avoid relegation

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Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku's Leicester City have suffered a major setback in their fight for survival after an independent appeal board confirmed the six-point deduction imposed for breaching financial regulations.

The ruling, delivered on Wednesday, April 8, means the punishment handed to the club earlier in the year will remain in place, leaving the former Premier League champions under serious threat of relegation from the EFL Championship.

Leicester City’s appeal against the six-point deduction is rejected, leaving the club in a relegation battle. Image credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC

Source: Getty Images

According to The Telegraph, the sanction was originally issued after the club was found to have violated the Profit and Sustainability Rules for the 2023/24 campaign.

Leicester had attempted to overturn the punishment by challenging both the authority of the commission that recommended the deduction and the scale of the penalty itself.

However, the appeal board rejected those arguments, confirming that the points deduction will stand.

As a result, Leicester remain trapped in the relegation zone with only a handful of matches left to rescue their season. According to Flashscore, they sit 22nd in the league table with 41 points after 41 matches.

Financial losses behind Leicester’s punishment

It should be noted that the disciplinary action stems from financial results recorded during the 2023/24 season, when Leicester were competing in the Championship following their relegation from the top flight.

During a three-year financial assessment period ending on June 30, 2024, the club reported losses exceeding £200 million, as The Telegraph noted.

Under league regulations, clubs are permitted to post losses of up to £83 million across that timeframe. After taking permitted deductions into account, Leicester were still found to have exceeded the threshold by £20.8 million.

Because of this breach, the commission imposed a six-point deduction in February. The penalty had an immediate impact on the standings, pushing Leicester from 17th place to the bottom of the table at the time.

The club also faced a separate issue involving the late submission of their annual financial accounts. League authorities attempted to increase the punishment linked to that violation, but their appeal to impose further sanctions was unsuccessful.

Despite the setback, the club has urged players and staff to focus entirely on performances on the pitch. In an X statement, Leicester City acknowledged the challenges created by the situation but stressed their determination to fight until the end of the season.

Supporters were also thanked for their continued backing during a difficult period, with the club emphasising the importance of unity as the campaign reaches its final stages.

Leicester’s next test comes against Swansea City A.F.C. at the King Power Stadium, a match that could prove decisive in their battle to avoid relegation.

Jordan Ayew's first club penalty miss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew saw his first-ever club penalty saved as Leicester City went down 2-0 at home to Charlton in January of this year, having trailed at the break.

The missed spot-kick compounded the Foxes’ ongoing struggles, which have persisted despite the recent dismissal of manager Marti Cifuentes.

Source: YEN.com.gh