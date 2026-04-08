The Premier League is on track to secure at least five spots in next season’s UEFA Champions League

Under UEFA’s revamped format, two extra places are allocated to the best-performing leagues in Europe based on their seasonal coefficient rankings

Liverpool, currently in fifth place, is well-positioned to capitalise and secure qualification for next season’s competition

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The Premier League is guaranteed at least five spots in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League, extending England’s growing influence in European football.

The extra place was confirmed on Tuesday, April 7, after Arsenal edged past Sporting CP in the first leg of their quarter-final.

Kai Havertz scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 win, a result that helped seal England’s position in UEFA’s coefficient rankings.

Why Premier League Will Have At Least 5 Teams in Next Season’s Champions League. Photo by Patricia De Melo Moreira.

Source: Getty Images

Why EPL gets five Champions League spots

UEFA awards an additional Champions League place to the two best-performing leagues across its three club competitions.

England has led the rankings for most of the season, with all nine of its representatives reaching the round of 16.

Although only five teams progressed to the quarter-finals across the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, the points accumulated earlier in the campaign had already put the Premier League in a commanding position.

Below is an explainer of the Champions League spots, as shared on X:

The outcome is clear. Alongside the usual top four, the team that finishes fifth in the league will now qualify directly for the Champions League. It mirrors last season, when Newcastle United benefited from the same rule.

Beyond qualification, the impact is significant. More teams in the competition means more revenue, greater visibility and a stronger pull for elite talent. It further strengthens England’s grip at the top of European football.

Why Premier League Will Have At Least 5 Teams in Next Season’s Champions League. Photo by Claudio Lavenia - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Which club get 5th spot in UCL

The fight for fifth place is shaping up to be one of the most intense battles in the league. Liverpool currently occupies that position on 49 points, but the gap is tight.

Chelsea are just behind on 48, followed by Brentford and Everton on 46. Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion and Sunderland are also within touching distance, while Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth remain in the mix.

The stakes are even higher this season. Finishing fifth is no longer a near miss. It is a direct route into Europe’s elite competition.

According to BBC Sport, there is also a scenario where England could have more than five teams in the Champions League.

If Aston Villa win the Europa League and finish outside the top four, they would qualify as holders, increasing the total to six, just like Tottenham Hotspur did last season.

A similar situation could unfold with Liverpool in the Champions League. If they lift the trophy and finish outside the top four, another place would open up through the league standings.

Should both scenarios happen, even the team finishing seventh could find itself in the Champions League, underlining just how much is at stake in the closing weeks of the season.

Henry names club to stop Madrid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thierry Henry believes one club can stop Real Madrid from winning the Champions League.

He insists that Barcelona are strong contenders and capable of challenging Madrid’s dominance in Europe’s top club competition.

Source: YEN.com.gh