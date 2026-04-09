FIFA has taken a significant decision regarding Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala ahead of the 2026 World Cup

The official rose to prominence following his controversial performance in the disputed AFCON 2025 final

In total, seven referees from Africa have been selected to officiate at the upcoming global tournament

FIFA has ruled Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala out of officiating at the 2026 World Cup, months after his controversial role in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

The decision ends his hopes of featuring at the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA Makes Major Decision on AFCON 2025 Final Referee Jean Jacques Ndala. Photos by DeFodi Images and Azael Rodriguez - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA decides on AFCON final referee

Ndala came under intense scrutiny after the chaotic closing stages of the AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco, which has become one of Africa’s most talked-about matches in recent history.

He disallowed a late Senegal goal in the dying moments, then awarded Morocco a penalty shortly after.

The decision sparked protests from Senegal’s players, who briefly walked off the pitch before returning. Brahim Díaz missed the resulting spot kick with a Panenka attempt.

Amid the chaos, Senegal went on to score in extra time and believed they had secured the title.

However, 58 days later, CAF overturned the result, awarding Morocco a 3-0 win after ruling that Senegal had forfeited the match by leaving the field.

Ndala’s handling of the situation drew widespread criticism, despite his otherwise composed performance throughout most of the game.

While he may have tried to manage an already chaotic situation after Senegal’s actions, his decision to let play continue instead of ending the match and awarding Morocco the win may have backfired.

In the end, that call appears to have cost him a place at the World Cup.

FIFA Makes Major Decision on AFCON 2025 Final Referee Jean Jacques Ndala. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react as Ndala misses 2026 WC

The fallout from that night continues to shape opinion. Fans remain divided, with many taking to social media to react to FIFA’s decision.

@MalingaOwe38444 wrote:

"He made a big mistake whistling immediately, denying the Senegal goal at the AFCON final when the entire world was watching. If only he had waited a few seconds. He misunderstood the rule book on the biggest African stage."

@hodmudau slammed Ndala:

"Imagine referring AFCON final to being shunned for the World Cup. Very embarrassing."

@Olaka316 summed up:

"If true, very good from FIFA. This ref would never be respected ever. This current CAF is the same as the ref. Brought so much disrespect to African football to favour Morocco that can't play football on the field, only in the boardroom."

Interestingly, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) later cleared Ndala of any wrongdoing after reviewing his performance.

“Jean-Jacques Ndala has consistently demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the finest officials on the continent. His performance in the final was a testament to his discipline and mastery of the game,” CAF’s Review Board stated.

Despite that backing, FIFA’s decision suggests the controversy has weighed heavily on his chances.

Ndala will now miss out on a place among the seven African referees selected for the World Cup, bringing a difficult chapter in his career into sharper focus.

Source: YEN.com.gh