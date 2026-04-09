Fábio da Silva alleges Ghana’s 2007 U17 World Cup squad included players well above the age limit, some possibly up to 25

He recalls a conversation with a Ghanaian player who, according to him, already had three children, raising doubts about the team’s eligibility

The claims reignite long-standing debates about age verification in youth football, despite Ghana finishing fourth in the tournament

Former Brazil defender Fábio da Silva has made explosive allegations of age fraud against Ghana’s Black Starlets team that featured at the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The former Manchester United full-back claimed that several Ghanaian players were far older than the tournament’s age limit, suggesting some may have been as old as 25 during the competition.

Fabio alleges age fraud within Ghana’s 2007 U17 World Cup squad

Source: Twitter

Fábio, who captained Brazil at the tournament in South Korea, recalled a specific incident that raised his suspicions.

He said that after speaking to one Ghanaian player, he discovered the individual already had three children despite supposedly being a teenager.

“We [Brazil] lost in the quarter-finals to Ghana. They said they had 17-year-olds, but I don’t think so. I think they were 25-year-olds. I met one and started speaking with him; he already had three kids,” he stated.

The 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup remains a long-standing talking point in discussions around youth football integrity. Ghana finished fourth in the tournament, while players from that generation went on to experience vastly different career paths.

Germany’s Toni Kroos, who won the Bronze Shoe, went on to become a global star, while Golden Shoe winner Macauley Chrisantus and Silver Shoe winner Ransford Osei saw their careers decline much earlier than expected.

Source: YEN.com.gh