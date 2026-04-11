Brad Friedel has warned Cristiano Ronaldo could become a tactical liability for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup

Debate intensifies as Ronaldo’s legacy clashes with team balance, while Lionel Messi is still seen as a system-friendly asset for Argentina

Portugal clearly face a major selection dilemma as they aim to win their first-ever World Cup in North America

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Former goalkeeper Brad Friedel has raised concerns over the potential impact of Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 World Cup, suggesting the veteran forward’s presence could ultimately work against Portugal, a sharp contrast to the continued influence of Lionel Messi Argentina.

Ronaldo is widely tipped to feature at what would likely be his final World Cup when the tournament heads to the United States, Canada, and Mexico in 2026.

Former Liverpool FC star Brad Friedel suggests Cristiano Ronaldo may become a liability for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: EuroFoot

Source: Instagram

Ronaldo’s looming dilemma for Portugal

According to FIFA, Portugal have already been placed in Group 11 alongside DR Congo, Uzbekistan national football team, and Colombia, setting the stage for what could be a defining tournament for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s enduring fitness and professionalism, Friedel believes the forward’s evolving style could create tactical complications.

As quoted by GOAL, he pointed out that every player must eventually step aside, and Ronaldo is no exception to that natural progression.

While the former Liverpool goalkeeper acknowledged the forward’s elite conditioning, he suggested that his current role on the pitch may no longer align with the demands of a high-intensity international tournament.

At the same time, Friedel highlighted the difficulty of managing such a global icon. Dropping Ronaldo from the starting line-up, he implied, would dominate headlines and potentially overshadow the team’s campaign, placing enormous pressure on the coaching staff.

Portugal are aiming to win the 2026 World Cup, with Cristiano Ronaldo's role under the spotlight. Image credit: UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Why Lionel Messi remains an asset

In comparing Ronaldo with Lionel Messi, Friedel admitted that both legends are approaching the twilight of their careers. However, he believes Messi still offers a clearer tactical advantage.

The Argentine captain, now at Inter Miami CF, continues to contribute decisively in attack, regularly producing goals and assists that directly influence matches.

He suggested that Messi’s teams have long been structured to maximise his attacking freedom, allowing others to shoulder defensive responsibilities.

This system, he noted, continues to function effectively because Messi remains capable of decisive moments in the final third.

By contrast, he questioned whether Portugal can afford to carry a player who contributes less defensively, especially against elite opposition. Competing at the highest level with what effectively becomes a reduced defensive unit, he implied, could prove costly.

What is certain is that Portugal face an unavoidable dilemma on whether to rely on Ronaldo’s legacy and star power, or prioritise tactical cohesion in pursuit of World Cup success.

Messi’s 900-goal milestone explained

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi etched his name further into football history by becoming just the second player to reach 900 top-level career goals. The landmark moment came when he found the net for Inter Miami CF against Nashville SC on Wednesday, March 18.

The achievement underlines Messi’s remarkable consistency and evolution over the years, showcasing his ability to excel in different leagues, adapt to varying tactical systems, and remain decisive regardless of the stage or competition.

Source: YEN.com.gh