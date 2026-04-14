Clement Testimony stirred debate after claiming he foresaw the appointment of Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars coach before the official announcement

The Ghana Football Association confirmed Queiroz’s appointment following Otto Addo’s sacking, with the Portuguese set to lead Ghana at the 2026 World Cup

His prophecy claim has divided opinion, with some hailing it as accurate while others dismiss it as vague and predictable

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian man of God, Clement Testimony, has sharply divided opinion on social media after a prophecy about the new Black Stars coach appeared to have been fulfilled.

Clement Testimony's prophecy about the appointment of a new Black Stars coach surfaces and stirs a heated debate. Image credit: ClementQuansahTestimony, CarlosQueiroz

Source: Facebook

The Ghana Football Association named a new coach for the Black Stars team on Monday, April 13, 2026, appointing veteran Portuguese manager Carlos Queiroz to the role.

In a statement shared on the GFA’s official website, the football governing body said his appointment was effective immediately, and he would take charge of the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June.

“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, working with all key stakeholders, has appointed Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars,” the statement read.

“The former Real Madrid, Manchester United, Portugal, and Iran coach will lead Ghana’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.”

Queiroz’s appointment followed the sacking of former manager Otto Addo in March after Ghana lost two friendly matches in a row to Germany and Austria.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Carlos Queiroz's appointment.

Clement Testimony’s Black Star’s coach prophecy surfaces

After the appointment of Carlos Queiroz, Prophet Clement Testimony shared a video on social media celebrating a successful prophecy.

He shared a video of his prophecy concerning the Black Stars coach before it was announced and said it had been fulfilled.

"Let me give you a preview of the World Cup. What would happen is that I saw in the spirit that the Lord brought a white man,” he said.

Testimony shared another clip of himself speaking after the appointment, noting that he had foreseen it in the spirit.

He shared more details about the prophecy and said he knew what would happen because Queiroz had reported to him in spirit as the 'watcher' of the realm before his appointment in the physical realm.

Prophet Testimony's claim has sharply divided opinion, with some Ghanaians praising him while others call it a basic prophecy.

The TikTok video of Clement Testimony's prophecy is below.

Reactions to Prophet Testimony's Black Stars prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Prophet Clement Testimony prophesying about the new Black Stars coach before it happened.

Rich Richie said:

"When God speaks through His servant, it never falls to the ground. This is a clear confirmation! 🙌🔥."

Mawuli wrote:

"Are we serious as a nation?? Is this also a prophecy?"

KATSENAKPO GUDA🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 commented:

"Wei, tell this preacher man that he should drop just ten odds."

Prophet Clement Testimony shares a positive prophecy about Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica. Image credit: ProphetClementTestimony/YouTube, AbuTrica/Facebook

Source: UGC

Prophet Clement Testimony shares Abu Trica prophecy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony prophesied about the prospects of jailed socialite and businessman, Frederick Kumi, aka Abu Trica.

In a video, the preacher said that God has chosen Abu Trica to work for him and that his current legal woes are simply a phase towards his spiritual awakening.

Source: YEN.com.gh