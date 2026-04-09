Mohammed Kudus suffers fresh injury setback with surgery now a possibility, putting his World Cup hopes in doubt

Tottenham Hotspur face a major blow in their relegation battle, with the attacker set to miss the rest of the season

Ghana could be forced to navigate a tough World Cup group without Kudus after recent changes involving Otto Addo

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Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly suffered a major injury blow, with Mohammed Kudus facing the possibility of surgery after a fresh complication.

The Ghana international has been sidelined since picking up a serious quadriceps injury during January’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland, missing Spurs’ last 16 matches in all competitions.

Mohammed Kudus suffers fresh injury setback with surgery now a possibility, putting his World Cup hopes in doubt. Photo by Vince Mignott.

Source: Getty Images

He had initially been targeting a return in April, and former boss Igor Tudor disclosed shortly before his exit that the ex-West Ham United and Ajax attacker had resumed light work with the ball.

Almost three weeks have passed since that update, raising hopes that Kudus could return in Roberto De Zerbi’s first match in charge against Sunderland this Sunday.

However, a report from The Sun claims the 25-year-old has now encountered another setback, with fears growing that he could even miss out on Ghana’s World Cup squad.

Kudus setback raises surgery fears

It remains unclear whether Kudus has aggravated his previous injury or picked up a new issue, but surgery has not been ruled out.

Should he require an operation, his World Cup hopes would be in serious doubt, and he would almost certainly miss the rest of the Premier League season, dealing a significant blow to Spurs’ survival bid.

According to Football London, Kudus made an immediate impact after his £55m move from West Ham in the summer, registering three goals and six assists in 26 appearances before his injury.

Tottenham, currently just one point above the relegation zone, are also without several key players, including James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert, Guglielmo Vicario, Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies and Yves Bissouma, although De Zerbi has received one boost ahead of his debut.

Mohammed Kudus is reportedly set to undergo surgery and could rule him out of the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

Matches Kudus could miss

Remaining Tottenham fixtures 2025-26

April 12: Sunderland (A)

April 18: Brighton (H)

April 25: vs. Wolves (A)

May 2: vs. Aston Villa (A)

May 11: vs. Leeds (H)

May 17: vs. Chelsea (A)

May 24: vs. Everton (H)

With their FA Cup, EFL Cup and Champions League campaigns already over, Spurs are now focused solely on avoiding relegation, with seven league games remaining.

Kudus is expected to miss all remaining fixtures this month, including clashes with Sunderland (April 12), Brighton & Hove Albion (April 18) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (April 25), as well as the meeting with Aston Villa on May 2.

He is also likely to be unavailable for the crucial home match against Leeds United on May 11, a potential relegation decider, and could miss further games against Chelsea (May 17) and Everton (May 24).

If the setback proves severe enough to rule him out of the World Cup, Ghana, who recently parted ways with head coach Otto Addo, would have to face Croatia national team, Panama national team and England national team in the group stage without one of their key players.

3 ways that Kudus can thrive

While much has been said about Mohammed Kudus's fitness issues, earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed three key factors that could determine his success at Tottenham.

The ex-West Ham star impressed in the first half of the 2025/26 season until he picked up the injury that would rule him out of action since January 7.

Source: YEN.com.gh