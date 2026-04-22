One postponed match could change everything as the title race reaches boiling point

Arsenal may be top now, but a hidden Manchester City advantage could flip the standings fast

Pep Guardiola’s side knows one result this week could completely rewrite the Premier League finale

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Manchester City’s Premier League title charge has taken on an added layer of pressure and opportunity thanks to their game in hand over Arsenal.

While Mikel Arteta’s side currently sit top of the table, Pep Guardiola’s team are only three points behind with an extra match still to play, making the race far tighter than it appears on paper.

Manchester City eye perfect opportunity to level up with Arsenal in the Premier League title race. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

That postponed fixture, a crucial clash against Burnley on Wednesday, April 22, is now widely viewed as a potential turning point in the season.

If City win on the road, they will move level on points with Arsenal, effectively erasing the Gunners’ advantage and reshaping the entire title narrative heading into the final stretch.

This is why many analysts describe it as a “hidden advantage” in the title race. Unlike Arsenal, who have already played more matches, City have the opportunity to control the pressure by closing the gap at a decisive moment.

The importance of the game in hand explained scenario is about points and momentum.

A win at Burnley would draw City level and psychologically shift the pressure back onto the Gunners, who would suddenly find themselves no longer in sole control of the race.

Manchester City travel to Burnley on April 22, 2026, as the title race heats up. Image credit: Clive Mason

Source: Getty Images

Man City remaining fixtures: A favourable run-in

Meanwhile, beyond the Burnley fixture, Manchester City’s path to the title appears carefully balanced, with a mix of away challenges and home comfort that could suit their experience in late-season races.

After Burnley, Man City's remaining fixtures begin with an away trip to Everton on May 5, according to the Premier League.

Goodison Park is never an easy ground, especially with Everton often raising their level against top opposition, but City’s quality makes them favourites.

Three days later, City return home to face Brentford on May 9. On paper, this is a more comfortable fixture, but Brentford’s high-intensity style can cause problems if City are not at their sharpest.

The run-in continues with an away match at Bournemouth on May 17, another test of focus and consistency as the season nears its conclusion.

While City will expect to dominate possession, away fixtures at this stage often carry hidden pressure.

According to the BBC, Crystal Palace visit on May 22 in what could be a tense encounter, depending on how close the title race remains at that point.

Palace have a history of disrupting big clubs, and Selhurst Park atmospheres can be unpredictable.

Finally, Antoine Semenyo's team ends their campaign at home against Aston Villa on May 24. This fixture could be decisive, especially if the title race goes down to the final day, with Villa potentially still chasing European qualification.

Overall, Manchester City’s combination of a game in hand explained and a manageable final set of fixtures gives them a strong platform.

However, in a tight title race against Arsenal, even the smallest slip could prove costly in the race for the Premier League crown.

Premier League tie breakers explained

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Arsenal and Man City remain locked in a tense Premier League title battle, with only a narrow gap in points and goal difference separating them.

If the two teams finish level on the main criteria, the championship could then be decided by goals scored or head-to-head record, where City currently have a slight edge.

Source: YEN.com.gh