Marcus Rashford has reportedly decided where he wants to play next season, as his future continues to divide fans

Barcelona’s unexpected loan-based approach leaves Man Utd weighing a surprising £26m decision over their star forward

Rashford’s revived form in Spain and World Cup timing add urgency to a dramatic summer transfer twist

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Marcus Rashford has reportedly made his feelings known over his future, with the forward keen to remain at Barcelona rather than return to Manchester United this summer.

The England international joined the Catalan giants on loan in May 2025 and appears to have rediscovered both confidence and consistency during his spell in Spain.

Barcelona’s cut-price plan for Marcus Rashford faces Man Utd resistance amid clear player preference. Image credit: FCBarcelona

Source: Getty Images

After a difficult period at Old Trafford, the move has helped Rashford regain top form while enjoying regular football once again.

According to The Daily Star, Barcelona are eager to keep the 28-year-old for another season, but instead of rushing into a permanent deal, they are exploring the possibility of extending his loan stay.

That proposal has now landed on Manchester United’s table, creating fresh uncertainty over one of the club’s biggest names.

United are believed to prefer a permanent sale, with a reported £26 million valuation already discussed. However, Barcelona are said to be attempting to lower the asking price or negotiate another temporary arrangement.

Meanwhile, according to The Daily Star, the England winger wants to continue his career at Barcelona, where he has become an important player and revived his reputation after criticism in England.

Marcus Rashford prefers to extend his Barcelona stay after scoring 12 goals this season. Image credit: FCBarcelona

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona's Rashford loan plan worries United

In the meantime, Barcelona’s interest in another loan spell could frustrate Manchester United, who are eager to reduce their wage bill ahead of the new campaign.

Rashford remains one of the highest earners linked to the club, and his departure would significantly ease financial pressure.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club’s leadership are expected to make major decisions this summer, with several high-profile exits possible.

Rashford’s case is among the most delicate, given his academy roots and past importance to the team.

Allowing another loan could delay a final resolution, but it may also be the most realistic route if Barcelona cannot meet United’s full valuation. Much may depend on whether the Spanish side can continue covering his wages in full.

Rashford's future key before the World Cup

Another major factor is the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. Marcus Rashford reportedly wants his future settled before joining up with England, assuming he earns selection.

Stability at the club level could play a huge role in his preparations for the tournament.

His numbers at Barcelona have certainly strengthened his case. According to Transfermarkt, Rashford has delivered 12 goals and 13 assists, helping the club open a healthy lead in the La Liga title race.

Those performances have reminded fans of the explosive player he can be when confident and trusted.

Barcelona fans' standing ovation for Marcus Rashford

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona supporters gave Marcus Rashford a standing ovation after an impressive display in a key 2025/26 La Liga fixture.

The England forward earned huge praise for his influence and creativity, with fans applauding his performance as the La Liga champions secured victory over Celta Vigo, where he also provided a couple of assists.

Source: YEN.com.gh