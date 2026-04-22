Lionel Messi is closing in on a major personal milestone after his impressive start to life in the Major League Soccer

The Argentina captain already has 57 goals and 37 assists in 60 games, closing in on Sebastian Giovinco’s record

Inter Miami face Real Salt Lake next on Wednesday, giving Messi a chance to break or move closer to the milestone

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Inter Miami face Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, April 22, in an away fixture for Week 9 of Major League Soccer, with the match carrying added significance.

Team captain Lionel Messi is just six goal contributions (goals and assists) away from breaking a historic MLS record, putting him on the verge of another remarkable milestone.

Lionel Messi Targets Historic MLS Record with Inter Miami

Source: Getty Images

Messi one step away from MLS history

Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, the Argentine star has made a massive impact, helping the club win four titles and consistently delivering standout performances. However, this upcoming match could prove historic both for the league and his career.

With 57 goals and 37 assists in just 60 appearances for the Herons, Messi is closing in on 100 goal contributions. If he adds six more, he will become the fastest player in MLS history to reach that mark.

The current record is held by Sebastian Giovinco, who reached 100 goal contributions in 95 matches during his time with Toronto FC.

With more than 30 games to spare, Messi has the chance to break that record in the clash against Real Salt Lake or in the matches that follow.

Beyond the numbers, the statistic highlights Messi’s influence at Inter Miami. Nearly three seasons into his time at the club, he is involved in almost one out of every two goals scored by the team, according to official league data, and continues to lead their attack on a per-game basis.

Lionel Messi joins a list of active footballers who have reinvested into the sport by owning clubs. Photo by Leonardo Fernandez.

Source: Getty Images

Inter Miami head into the game on the back of a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rapids, a match in which Messi scored twice.

The team will look to build on that momentum as they sit second in the Eastern Conference with 15 points.

Upcoming Inter Miami fixtures

Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami – April 22 (America First Field)

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution – April 25 (Nu Stadium)

Inter Miami vs Orlando City – May 2 (Nu Stadium)

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami – May 9 (BMO Field)

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami – May 13 (TQL Stadium)

Inter Miami have not made a particularly convincing start to the new season.

Messi’s former teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets retire at the end of last season, while Javier Mascherano departs his managerial role amid doubts over the new-look squad.

Notably, Messi is yet to register a single assist from 11 appearances in 2026. But he continues to score goals.

Messi reaches 900 goals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Messi became only the second player ever to reach 900 top-level career goals when he found the net for Inter Miami CF against Nashville SC on Wednesday, March 18.

The Argentina international scored just seven minutes into the Concacaf Champions Cup last-16 second-leg clash at Geodis Park in Tennessee, marking yet another milestone in his storied career.

Source: YEN.com.gh