A mysterious cat has sparked intrigue by predicting the winner of the Champions League blockbuster between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich

The two European giants share the most-played fixture in the competition’s history as they renew hostilities on Tuesday night

While history tilts in Madrid’s favour, Bayern will back themselves after losing just two of their last 43 matches across all competitions

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A viral prediction from feline oracle Nimbus Pronos has added a curious twist to the highly anticipated Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich on April 7.

The internet-famous cat, known for its unusual match forecasts, dropped its prediction just hours before kickoff, setting the tone for what promises to be a gripping encounter.

Mystery cat, Nimbus Pronos, predicts the outcome of the Champions League quarter-final tie between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Photos by Aitor Alcalde, Picture Alliance and Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid vs Bayern: Cat predicts outcome

Nimbus followed its now familiar routine. Three bowls were placed before it, labelled 'Real Madrid', 'Bayern Munich' and 'Draw'.

The cat calmly approached before settling on the Madrid option, eating from that bowl to signal its pick.

Below is a video of Nimbus Pronos' prediction on Instagram:

The method may seem playful, but Nimbus has built a reputation for accuracy. Its recent call in the Carabao Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City proved correct, further fuelling interest in its predictions.

Unsurprisingly, the video sparked lively debate online as fans reacted to the bold call. YEN.com.gh has sampled reactions from fans on Instagram:

@chayabonini backed Nimbus:

"Amen so shall it be in Jesus name. Blessings 🙏 💪🏻 🤍 🤍 Hala Madrid forever 😍😍😍"

@tarque01 shared a similar sentiment:

"Nimbus never lie🙌"

@theclassyali disagreed:

"I will directly tell you, Nimbus has got it wrong. Bayern won’t be losing. 😂"

@darwjz boldly predicted while disagreeing with Nimbus:

"Hahaha, Madrid will be cooked by Bayern 4-0."

Real Madrid hold the head-to-head advantage in the tie against Bayern Munich. Photo by S. Mellar.

Source: Getty Images

Madrid vs Bayern: Head-to-head and form

Beyond the superstition, history offers some support for Nimbus’ pick.

Real Madrid have had a slight edge in this fixture, winning 13 of their 28 meetings while losing 11.

They are also unbeaten in their last nine encounters, recording seven wins and two draws.

And it comes as no surprise that head coach Alvaro Arbeloa sounded confident in his pre-match press conference. He said, as quoted by UEFA:

"We don't think about not winning the tie and there is only one possible scenario, which is to beat Bayern and get through the tie.

That trend carries weight. Each of the last four times Madrid eliminated Bayern in the knockout stages, they went on to lift the Champions League trophy.

Still, Bayern arrive in formidable form. Under Vincent Kompany, they have been one of Europe’s most consistent sides this season.

According to Sports Mole, the German giants have lost just twice in 43 matches across all competitions, with their last defeat coming against Augsburg in January.

Kompany also sounded assuring, saying:

"We’ve prepared for Real [Madrid] and we’ve seen what they did against Man City. It’s perhaps the toughest away game you can play, but we want to win."

3 unforgettable Madrid vs Bayern matches

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich share one of football’s most iconic rivalries, meeting 28 times but never in a Champions League final.

Their clashes have delivered unforgettable moments, from dramatic comebacks to extra-time heroics.

Source: YEN.com.gh