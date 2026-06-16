Luca Zidane will represent Algeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, not France, after the Granada goalkeeper changed his international allegiance through his family roots.

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The 28-year-old is the son of France and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane and has been included in Algeria’s squad for football’s biggest tournament.

His selection has naturally raised a major question: why is the son of one of France’s greatest-ever footballers representing Algeria instead?

Luca Zidane is the Zidane son representing Algeria

The player at the centre of the story is Luca Zidane, a goalkeeper currently playing for Granada in Spain.

He is Zinedine Zidane’s second son and developed through Real Madrid’s academy before beginning his senior career in Spanish football.

Algeria named him in their World Cup squad alongside goalkeepers Oussama Benbot and Melvin Mastil, with Riyad Mahrez leading the team as captain.

The decision adds another major storyline to Algeria’s World Cup campaign, with the North African side drawn in Group J alongside Argentina, Austria and Jordan.

Why Luca Zidane can play for Algeria under FIFA rules

Luca Zidane was born in France and previously represented the country at youth level, but those appearances did not permanently tie him to the French senior national team.

FIFA regulations allow players to change their international allegiance in certain situations, with the organisation’s Change of Association Platform handling approved switches between national teams.

Luca’s eligibility for Algeria comes from his family background. His father Zinedine Zidane’s parents were of Algerian heritage, giving him a direct connection to the country.

Because he had only played for France’s youth teams and had not made a competitive appearance for the senior side, he remained eligible to switch associations.

Why Luca Zidane did not choose France

The simple explanation is that Luca chose Algeria once the opportunity became available.

France played a major role in his early development, and he was part of the youth setup that won the 2015 UEFA European Under-17 Championship.

However, youth international football is different from senior football. Since he had not established himself with France’s senior team, he was able to pursue another national side where he qualified.

The decision was also influenced by personal identity and family connection. Luca has previously spoken about the importance of his Algerian roots and the influence of his grandfather.

Speaking to BeIN Sports France, he said:

“When I think of Algeria, I remember my grandfather. Since childhood, we’ve had this Algerian culture in the family.

“I spoke to him before playing for the national team, and he was extremely happy about this step. Every time I receive an international call-up, he calls me and says that I made a great decision and that he is proud of me.”

A choice based on heritage and opportunity

Luca Zidane’s decision should not simply be viewed as a rejection of France.

Instead, it represents a footballer choosing the country that connects with his heritage while giving him the opportunity to build a senior international career.

France have enjoyed strong goalkeeping options for years, while Algeria offered Zidane a chance to compete at the World Cup and establish himself on the international stage.

The family name adds another layer of emotion because Zinedine Zidane famously won the 1998 World Cup with France and became one of the country’s greatest sporting icons.

Luca’s journey is different. He carries the Zidane surname, but he will do so while representing Algeria, the nation connected to his family roots.

What Luca Zidane’s World Cup role means

Algeria’s return to the World Cup is already significant after missing the tournament since 2014.

Luca Zidane’s inclusion brings even more global attention to the squad, especially with Algeria set to face Argentina during the group stage.

For Luca, the tournament represents an opportunity to step away from his father’s legendary France legacy and create an international identity of his own.

The reason Luca Zidane does not play for France is straightforward: his senior international future belongs to Algeria through eligibility, family heritage and personal choice.

Source: YEN.com.gh