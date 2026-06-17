Actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown received praise on TikTok after remixing Davido's "With You" for the Black Stars of Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown joined business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye, who also flew to Canada with his private jet, to support the team

Fans reacted to Nana Ama McBrown's remix by jokingly crowning her the best songwriter of the year in the comments section of her TikTok post

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Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, has received praise on her TikTok page following a remix of Davido's 'With You' song dedicated to the Black Stars of Ghana.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown receives praise after remixing Davido's With You for the Black Stars of Ghana. Image credit: Nana Ama McBrown, Black Stars (TikTok & X)

Source: Instagram

Ghana's senior national team open their World Cup campaign in Toronto on Wednesday evening, and a host of personalities have flown into Canada to offer their support.

One of such people is business mogul and philanthropist Richard Nii Armah Quaye, who flew with his private jet to support the Black Stars.

In a video shared on social media, Richard Nii Armah Quaye was seen dressed in a Black Stars-branded jersey as he made his way into a private jet ahead of Ghana's World Cup opener against Panama.

Showing clear excitement and confidence, he spoke passionately about the match.

He declared:

"Panama, we are coming for you. We are coming like kakalika."

The Instagram video of Richard Nii Armah Quaye flying in his private jet to support the Black Stars is below:

Nana Ama McBrown supports Black Stars in Canada

Richard Nii Armah Quaye has since been joined in Canada by Nana Ama McBrown, who shared a video of her arrival on her TikTok page.

The video featured the TV presenter and an unnamed woman, with Nana Ama McBrown wearing Ghana's official home jersey for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a very excited mood, Nana Ama McBrown sang to Davido's 'With You' to announce her arrival in Canada and to wish the Black Stars well ahead of the key game on Wednesday night.

The TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown remixing Davido's 'With You' for the Black Stars is below.

Reactions to Nana Ama McBrown's Black Stars song

Following the release of the video, some fans were left impressed by the composition and jovially referred to her as the best songwriter of the year.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

BornGreat exclaimed:

"The award of best song of the year goes to Now See the Weather Aaa by the empress herself, Nana Ama McBrown. Love you bebreeeeeee. If you don't feature me, I will feature myself in your music!"

Juaben Hemaa said:

"Best songwriter of the year. Oh how I love you."

Bossbae Dema Boss said:

"Remix of all time, mama fresh."

Terna also commented:

"We all have to support this Ghana World Cup song from mummy."

Nurse Vicky said:

"Awurade mayɛ goalo. Hit on that for us oo."

Adjoa Adiepena indicated:

"Because of your support the Black Stars will come out victorious. Insha Allah."

Fans jovially crown Nana Ama McBrown the best songwriter of the year after her energetic remix of Davido's With You dedicated to the Black Stars. Image credit: Nana Ama McBrown (Instagram)

Source: TikTok

Nana Ama McBrown spotted with ex-husband Maxwell

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ama McBrown was spotted in a close bond with her ex-husband, Maxwell Mensah, months after her divorce announcement.

In an interview on TV3's New Day on December 17, 2025, McBrown confirmed her 12-year marriage to Maxwell Mawu Mensah had ended, describing the split as mutual and amicable with no animosity between them.

Source: YEN.com.gh