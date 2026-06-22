Lionel Messi’s World Cup shirt contains four special patches celebrating his historic achievements

The Argentina captain surpassed Miroslav Klose’s record after scoring his 17th World Cup goal against Austria

Messi is competing at a record sixth World Cup after previously winning the tournament with Argentina in 2022

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Lionel Messi made more FIFA World Cup history during Argentina’s Group J clash against Austria on Monday evening as he reached another remarkable milestone in the competition.

The Argentina captain scored his historic goal while wearing a shirt that looked noticeably different from those worn by his teammates.

In fact, Messi’s jersey is unlike any other shirt being worn by a player at the 2026 World Cup.

The reason is simple: his shirt features four special patches that celebrate his extraordinary achievements on football’s biggest stage.

Messi’s incredible World Cup legacy continues

Messi first announced himself at the World Cup in 2006 when he made his tournament debut as a teenager.

At the time, he became the youngest player to represent Argentina at a World Cup and marked the occasion by scoring on his debut against Serbia and Montenegro.

Nearly two decades later, Messi remains one of the most influential figures in World Cup history.

The 2026 tournament represents a record sixth World Cup appearance for the Argentine superstar, further highlighting his remarkable longevity.

His greatest World Cup moment came in 2022 when he finally lifted the trophy with Argentina.

Messi played a central role in that triumph, scoring seven goals and providing three assists as he guided his country to glory in Qatar.

Despite achieving the ultimate dream, Messi has continued to compete with the same hunger and desire for success.

That was clear during Argentina’s opening group match against Algeria, where the Inter Miami forward produced a stunning hat-trick.

Against Austria, Messi showed his mentality once again.

After missing an early penalty, the 38-year-old recovered quickly and delivered a record-breaking goal to put Argentina ahead.

The strike was Messi’s 17th World Cup goal, allowing him to surpass Germany legend Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 goals, which had stood since 2014.

Why Messi is wearing a special shirt at the 2026 World Cup

Ahead of the tournament, FIFA confirmed that certain players would receive special patches to recognise their previous achievements at the World Cup.

While several players have earned individual honours and tournament-related badges, Messi’s shirt stands out because of the number of achievements represented.

His jersey includes the FIFA World Champions Badge, awarded to Argentina after their 2022 World Cup victory.

He also wears the gold tournament sleeve badge, which is reserved for nations that have previously won the World Cup.

Alongside those team achievements, Messi’s shirt also celebrates two personal milestones.

The Argentina captain wears the Legacy patch to mark his participation in a sixth World Cup tournament.

He also has the Golden Ball patch, recognising him as the best player at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Messi turns 39 on Wednesday, meaning the 2026 tournament is widely expected to be his final appearance on football’s biggest stage.

However, based on the way he has started his sixth World Cup, it appears only retirement may stop him from adding more records and achievements to an already historic career.

Source: YEN.com.gh