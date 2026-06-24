Ghana's probability of reaching the Round of 32 has surged to 99.95% after the Black Stars held England to a goalless draw on June 23

Opta's supercomputer has revised Ghana's Round of 16 chances upward from 29.17% to 32.00% following the hard-fought result

The Black Stars face Croatia in their final Group L game, needing a result to confirm top spot in Group L

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Ghana's chances of advancing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have risen sharply after the Black Stars held England to a goalless draw on June 23.

With four points from two matches, the Black Stars have all but secured a place in the Round of 32, though they still face Croatia in their final Group L fixture with top spot up for grabs.

Supercomputer Updates Ghana's 2026 World Cup Chances After Draw With England

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer updates Ghana's World Cup chances

According to Opta's latest projections, Ghana now hold a 99.95% probability of progressing through the group stage, a substantial increase from the 78.22% forecast before the tournament began.

Their chances of advancing to the Round of 16 have also climbed, rising from 29.17% to 32.00%.

The model further estimates a 12.31% likelihood of Ghana reaching the quarter-finals, up from the previous projection of 11.15%.

Their semi-final prospects have dipped marginally, from 4.12% to 4.01%.

Perhaps the most eye-catching figure is Ghana's chance of becoming the first African nation to reach a World Cup final, which has edged down slightly from 1.26% to 1.23%.

Their probability of lifting the trophy at MetLife Stadium on July 19 has also depreciated, from 0.38% to 0.31%.

The goalless draw itself was built on a disciplined defensive display from Carlos Queiroz's side, who maintained a resolute backline throughout and showed considerable resilience against one of the tournament's heavyweight contenders.

Supercomputer Updates Ghana's 2026 World Cup Chances After Draw With England

Source: Getty Images

Argentina tipped as favourites to win World Cup

At the top of the overall title race, Opta's model has reshuffled its leading contenders.

Argentina have replaced France at the summit following their strong start to the tournament, now carrying a 15.46% chance of retaining their crown.

Spain climbs to second on 12.48% after a resounding victory over Saudi Arabia, while France drops to third.

England fell to fourth following their draw with the Black Stars, with Opta assigning the Three Lions a 9.48% probability.

Portugal, captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, has been handed a 6.71% chance of claiming a first-ever World Cup title.

Germany, four-time champions, sit at 6.60%, while record champions Brazil carry a paltry 4.56%.

Ghana's final group stage match against Croatia will determine whether the Black Stars can top Group L and set up a favourable path through the knockout rounds.

Prophet Testimony forecasts 2026 World Cup winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony shared a prophetic vision that hinted at the team he believes could win the 2026 World Cup.

While he stopped short of naming the country directly, his clues appeared to point to Portugal.

Source: YEN.com.gh