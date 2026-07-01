Kylian Mbappé scored twice against Sweden in the Round of 32 to draw level with Lionel Messi on six World Cup goals

Erling Haaland sits third in the Golden Boot standings with five goals after netting the winner for Norway against Côte d'Ivoire

Ousmane Dembélé and Vinícius Júnior are tied on four goals each as the race for the Golden Boot intensifies

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The battle for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot is heating up as the knockout stage gathers pace.

Kylian Mbappé struck twice against Sweden in France's Round of 32 victory to draw level with Lionel Messi on six goals at the top of the scoring charts.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé share the top spot in the race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot with Erling Haaland trailing. Photos by David Ramos, Jean Catuffe and Julian Finney - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Erling Haaland also kept himself firmly in contention after netting the winner to take his tally to five, while Ousmane Dembélé remains on four goals after providing an assist in the same match.

Vinícius Júnior is also in the hunt with four goals following his influential display in Brazil's comeback win over Japan in the Round of 32.

2026 World Cup Golden Boot Standings

With more matches still to be played, YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the top five goal scorers at the 2026 World Cup so far. Below is the latest standings:

5. Vinicius Junior (Brazil) - 4 goals

Few coaches know how to get the best out of Vinícius Júnior like Carlo Ancelotti. The experienced Italian brought out the winger's full potential at Real Madrid and appears to be doing the same with Brazil.

After coming under criticism for not producing his club form with the national team, the 25-year-old has responded in style at the 2026 World Cup. He scored a brilliant equaliser against Morocco, followed it up with a goal and an assist against Haiti, then netted twice against Scotland.

Vinícius was also unlucky not to add another goal against Japan in the Round of 32, striking the post as Brazil came from behind to secure victory.

4. Ousmane Dembélé (France) - 4 goals

The 2025 Ballon d'Or recipient has quietly rediscovered his spark in a France shirt. Often operating in the shadow of captain Kylian Mbappé, the winger has carried his excellent club form into the 2026 World Cup.

After drawing a blank against Senegal, he provided an assist in France's 3-0 win over Iraq before taking centre stage with the tournament's third hat-trick against Norway.

Dembélé then continued his impressive run in the Round of 32, registering another assist as Les Bleus marched on.

3. Erling Haaland (Norway) - 5 goals

Haaland has made a strong start to his first World Cup with Norway.

While his overall involvement in play has sometimes been questioned due to his low number of touches, the Manchester City striker continues to deliver goals when it matters most. According to Sky Sports, he scored a late winner against Côte d'Ivoire to secure a 2-1 victory and a place in the Round of 16.

Earlier in the tournament, Haaland netted twice against both Iraq and Senegal, with his only quiet game coming in Norway’s 4-1 loss to France.

2. Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 6 goals

The left-footed magician may be 39, but his instincts in front of goal remain as sharp as ever. Lionel Messi has been almost flawless for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, scoring 75% of his side’s goals so far in the tournament.

Lionel Messi is the most prolific player in the history of the World Cup, boasting 19 goals from 29 matches. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

He opened his account with a hat-trick in the win over Algeria before adding a brace against Austria. The Inter Miami star then came off the bench to curl in a sublime free-kick against Jordan.

With Argentina still to play their Round of 32 clash against Cabo Verde, Messi still has the opportunity to add to his remarkable tally.

1. Kylian Mbappé (France) - 6 goals

The Real Madrid forward arrived at the tournament under scrutiny following a trophyless campaign with Los Blancos. Yet whenever he dons the blue of France on the World Cup stage, Mbappé transforms into a different force entirely.

According to Fox Sports, the 27-year-old has been directly involved in 10 of France’s 13 goals at the tournament so far. He opened his account with a brace against Senegal before repeating the feat against Iraq.

Although he failed to score against Norway, he still made his influence felt with two assists before returning to the scoresheet in the Round of 32 with another double.

Why Mbappé wears a special World Cup shirt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappé wears a special World Cup shirt patch that even Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi do not have.

The patch recognises his Golden Boot win in Qatar, which allows players to display a special sleeve badge in future tournaments.

Source: YEN.com.gh