Ghana's Black Stars aim to break their jinx at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

Meet the supportive wives and girlfriends of Ghana's squad as they cheer from the sidelines

Emotional images show the strong bond between players and their partners during World Cup preparations

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Ghana's Black Stars are currently participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The team faces Panama in their first Group L game at the Toronto Stadium in Canada on Thursday, June 17.

Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, and Jerome Opoku are among the Black Stars at the 2926 FIFA World Cup who are married. Photo source: @janinemackson, @patricia.moraless, @tanja_xo

Source: Instagram

Having failed to win any of their last five matches, Ghanaians are praying the team breaks the jinx and keeps their chances of progressing to the knockout stages in their hands.

Among those fervently praying for and rooting for the Black Stars are their wives and girlfriends.

YEN.com.gh has put together a list of some of the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of Ghana's squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

WAGS of Black Stars 2026 World Cup squad

1. Lawrence Ati-Zigi's wife (Perihan Kirli)

FC St Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi married his long-time partner, Perihan Kirli, in the beautiful coastal resort town of Kuşadası, Turkey.

Videos of the wedding emerged online in April 2026, even though some reports suggested that the couple might have tied the knot earlier.

Watch the Instagram video below:

2. Gideon Mensah's wife (Vicentia Mensah)

The Auxerre left-back married his long-time girlfriend, Vicentia, in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Accra on Friday, June 27, 2025.

The couple welcomed their first child together in February 2026.

See Gideon Mensah's wedding in the Instagram video below:

3. Baba Rahman (Salma Rahman)

PAOK FC defender Baba Rahman, who has returned to the Black Stars after over three years away, is married to his longtime childhood girlfriend, Salma.

Baba Rahman and Slama tied the knot in May 2016 during a traditional ceremony held in their hometown of Tamale in northern Ghana.

See Baba Rahman's Instagram photo below:

4. Jerome Opoku (Tanja)

Istanbul Başakşehir defender Jerome Opoku is married to Tanja, with whom he celebrated their sixth anniversary as a couple in February 2026.

While it is not known exactly when they tied the knot, the former Fulham U-23 captain proposed to Tanja in May 2024.

See the Instagram photos below:

Before the engagement, the couple had their first child, a boy named Cruz, in November 2022.

See the Instagram photos below:

They had their second child, with Tanja sharing the news on March 5, 2026.

See the Instagram post below:

5. Thomas Partey's wife (Janine Mackson)

Villareal midfielder Thomas Partey is married to British model and social media influencer Janine Mackson.

The couple tied the knot in July 2025 at a luxury resort in Marbella, Spain.

They share one child, a daughter, Alaia, born on January 23, 2024.

Watch a YouTube video of Thomas Partey and his wife in Ghana below:

6. Jordan Ayew's wife (Denise Acquah):

Leicester forward Jordan Ayew is married to Denise Acquah.

See Instagram photos of Jordan Ayew and his wife below:

Jordan and Denise Acquah have two children, a girl called Kiki and a boy called Razan.

Denise has been an active supporter of her husband's career over the years.

Watch the Facebook video of Jordan Ayew's wife below:

7. Antoine Semenyo (Jordeen Buckley)

Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo is currently engaged to his long-term partner, Jordeen Buckley. He proposed to her in November 2025, after they had been together since 2020.

See the TikTok video below:

A London-based model, Buckley, regularly supports Semenyo at his matches.

Watch the Facebook video below:

8. Iñaki Williams (Patricia Morales)

Atletico Bilbao forward, Iñaki Williams, married his Spanish fiancée, Patricia Morales, on June 1, 2024, in a beautiful ceremony held in the Basílica de Begoña in Bilbao, Spain. They had been dating for nearly seven years before getting married.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Iñaki and Patricia welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Niko, on January 1, 2026.

See the Instagram photo below:

9. Elisha Owusu's wife (Gwen):

Auxerre midfielder those fervently praying for is married to a French woman called Gwen, with whom he has one child.

A proud father, the midfielder has been flaunting their child online.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh