Opta's supercomputer revised its Premier League title predictions following the conclusion of matchday two fixtures

Arsenal remain the heavy favourites but Manchester City saw the most significant upgrade in their title win probability

Liverpool experienced the sharpest drop in predicted chances while Hull City emerged as a surprise early pacesetters

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Opta’s supercomputer has updated its prediction for the 2026/27 Premier League title race following the completion of matchday two, with Arsenal remaining firm favourites and Manchester City making significant gains.

The Gunners strengthened their position with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Aston Villa, with Bukayo Saka scoring the decisive goal in a scrappy contest at Villa Park.

Mikel Arteta’s side were also denied a penalty after a VAR review, but they held on to secure a second consecutive win and maintain a perfect six points from their opening two games.

Supercomputer updates its prediction for the Premier League winner after Arsenal beat Aston Villa 1-0 on matchday two. Photos by Carl Recine and Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer updates Premier League winner forecast

According to Opta, Arsenal's probability of retaining the Premier League title now stands at 45.84%, a marginal increase from the 44.61% assigned to them after matchday one.

The more dramatic movement came in Manchester City's favour, whose chances climbed from 21.91% to 26.64% despite the club navigating life without Rodri and former manager Pep Guardiola.

Chelsea, whose attacking trio of Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers have impressed early in the campaign, saw their odds improve to 6.03%.

Among the sides with a perfect six points from two games are Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and, perhaps most surprisingly, newly promoted Hull City, who have established themselves as unlikely early pacesetters.

Liverpool drop, United hold steady

Liverpool registered the steepest decline in projected title chances, falling from 8.00% to 5.51% after matchday two.

Manchester United, by contrast, experienced a modest uptick, moving from 3.62% to 3.71%.

The updated predictions reflect both results and performances across the opening fortnight of the new season, with the supercomputer adjusting probabilities in response to the shifting early-season landscape.

Alan Shearer backs Arsenal for EPL crown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Premier League all-time top scorer Alan Shearer has backed Arsenal to win the title this season.

Shearer believes the Gunners’ strong summer transfer business has boosted their chances of lifting the trophy.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh