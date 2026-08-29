Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo has made a decision on his next club amid interest from two Premier League rivals

Journalist David Ornstein revealed the Dutch forward with Ghanaian and Togolese roots was presented with three options by Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano disclosed that Man City are preparing an £85m bid for Gakpo as both clubs work towards an agreement

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Cody Gakpo has decided he wants to join Manchester City, with the Dutch winger opting for a move to the Etihad Stadium over remaining at Liverpool or signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

The 27-year-old made his choice just hours after featuring for Liverpool in a 2-2 Premier League draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, August 29, during which he provided an assist for Alexander Isak's opener.

He had also scored in the Reds' season opener against Newcastle United, making his decision all the more noteworthy given his bright start to the campaign.

Cody Gakpo: Man City Set to Land Dutch Star With Ghanaian and Togolese Heritage. Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Gakpo takes decision about his future

The Athletic reported that Liverpool presented Gakpo with three paths: remain at Anfield and compete for his place, link up with Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham project, or pursue a transfer to Manchester City.

The winger has reportedly chosen the latter, with all parties now in discussions to finalise a deal.

The situation has been shaped significantly by Liverpool's agreement to sign Bradley Barcola in a deal worth £123 million.

With the French winger expected to complete a medical ahead of signing a five-year contract at Merseyside, Gakpo recognised that his first-team opportunities would diminish considerably.

Fabrizio Romano has indicated that City are preparing a bid in the region of £85 million for the winger and will sanction the move once a replacement is secured.

Gakpo's roots and Liverpool career

Born in the Netherlands, Gakpo carries Ghanaian and Togolese heritage through his father, Johnny Gakpo, who is originally from Togo and has Ghanaian roots.

His father played a central role in shaping his football career, providing extra training and guidance during his formative years.

His mother, Ank Gakpo, is Dutch and was a professional rugby player in the Netherlands.

Gakpo joined the Reds from PSV Eindhoven in December 2022 for an initial fee of £37 million, with the deal rising to a potential £44 million, including add-ons.

During his time at the club, the forward has scored 51 goals and registered 24 assists across 182 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Cody Gakpo vibes to Black Sherif's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cody Gakpo caught fans’ attention after vibing to Black Sherif’s I’m Amazed in a TikTok video.

Despite reports linking him with a possible summer exit, the Liverpool star appeared relaxed as he enjoyed the Ghanaian musician’s song.

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Source: YEN.com.gh