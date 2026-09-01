Spain manager Luis de la Fuente praised Rodri following the midfielder's transfer from Manchester City to Barcelona

De la Fuente drew a direct comparison between Rodri and Lionel Messi, describing the World Cup Golden Ball winner as the best

The Spain boss also called for more elite Spanish footballers based abroad to return to La Liga

Luis de la Fuente made a bold comparison between Barcelona's new signing, Rodri, and retired Argentina legend Lionel Messi, calling the midfielder the finest player in the world in his role.

Rodri joined Barcelona from Manchester City in one of the most high-profile transfers of 2026, arriving at the Catalan club on the back of an outstanding individual World Cup campaign.

His performances during the tournament, which culminated in Spain facing Argentina in the final, earned him the Golden Ball award.

Spain World Cup-Winning captain Rodri has been likened to Lionel Messi after his move to Barcelona. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Rodri compared to Lionel Messi

Speaking to Radio Marca, de la Fuente brushed aside any doubts about whether his captain could settle quickly into a new environment.

The coach drew on Messi's name to underline the point, stating, as cited by Goal:

"It will be easier for him to adapt, as Rodri is the Messi of Spanish football, so he will adapt well to any team, in any circumstance. He is the best in the world in his position."

The remarks also served as a tribute to Messi himself, who recently retired from international football.

The 65-year-old's invocation of the Argentine's name in the same breath as Rodri reflects the high regard in which Spain's coaching staff hold their midfield talisman.

De la Fuente calls for Spanish stars to return home

Beyond the individual praise, De la Fuente used the occasion to make a broader appeal for Spanish footballers currently playing abroad to consider returning to La Liga.

He expressed enthusiasm at the prospect of elite domestic talent competing in Spain's top flight once more.

Several members of Spain's international squad already feature for Barcelona and Real Madrid, and the manager indicated that Rodri's move to the Camp Nou strengthens the national team's domestic setup heading into a new club season.

Rodri ranks fourth in updated Ballon d’Or list

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reviewed the updated 2026 Ballon d’Or rankings following Barcelona’s latest La Liga victory.

Rodri sits fourth on the list, behind frontrunners Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, and Harry Kane.

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Source: YEN.com.gh