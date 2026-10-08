Journalist Roman Molina alleged that Benin received no bonuses and no share of revenue from Argentina's Messi farewell fixture

Molina claimed Benin players were denied photo opportunities with Argentine players and barred from the Argentine corridor

Neither the Argentine Football Association nor the Beninese football authorities have publicly addressed the allegations

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Benin are reportedly furious over their treatment by the Argentine Football Association during Lionel Messi's farewell international, with journalist Roman Molina making a series of damaging allegations about how the African side was handled at the event.

Molina claimed that the Beninese delegation received no bonus payments and were not given any portion of the revenue generated from the fixture.

He further alleged that Benin's players were denied the chance to take photographs with their Argentine counterparts and were blocked from entering the Argentine corridor after the match.

The Benin national team is reportedly furious over alleged poor treatment by Argentina during Messi's farewell match on October 7, 2026. Photo by Marcos Brindicci.

Source: Getty Images

Benin treated as "mere props," Molina alleges

The journalist went further, describing the situation as a demonstration of disrespect from the Argentine federation and its players, alleging that Benin were used as "mere props" for what was otherwise a celebration centered entirely on Messi.

Molina also stated that no jersey exchanges took place between the two sets of players, a customary gesture at football matches.

The allegations have drawn attention to how the Beninese team was received on an occasion that drew enormous crowds and emotional tributes in Buenos Aires.

Argentina beat Benin 3-0 in Messi's farewell

According to Sofascore, the match, played at the Monumental Stadium, ended in a 3-0 victory for Argentina.

Messi, who received praise from Ronaldinho, scored and contributed two assists in what was his final appearance for the national team, bringing the curtain down on a 21-year international career.

The occasion was attended by a massive crowd and was widely celebrated as a tribute to one of the greatest footballers in Argentina's history.

However, Molina's claims have now shifted some of the narrative surrounding the event, raising questions about whether Benin was afforded adequate recognition and respect given the role they played in facilitating the farewell occasion.

At the time of publishing, neither the Argentine Football Association nor the Beninese football authorities had issued any public statement confirming or responding to the allegations made by Molina.

Referee gifts Messi cards after Benin match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that referee Fernando Véjar presented Lionel Messi with the yellow and red cards he showed him during Argentina’s farewell match.

The cards were not disciplinary sanctions but a personal gesture from the Chilean referee to honour the Argentine superstar.

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Source: YEN.com.gh