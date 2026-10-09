Cristiano Ronaldo found the net for Al-Nassr in a 3-0 win over Al Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, October 9

The 41-year-old's strike brought his career tally to 980 goals, putting him just 20 away from the 1,000-goal milestone

Ronaldo's return to scoring came days after he departed Portugal's national team camp amid a reported fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus

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Cristiano Ronaldo silenced his critics on the pitch after scoring his 980th career goal in Al-Nassr's commanding 3-0 victory over Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates in signature style after scoring his 980th career goal in Al-Nassr's 3-0 win against Al Diriyah. Photo by Fayez Nureldine.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo sends defiant message after 980th goal

The Portuguese forward, now 41, broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute after reacting fastest to a rebound when goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah denied Kingsley Coman's initial effort.

Watch Ronaldo's goal vs Al Diriyah, as shared on X:

According to BBC Sport, Samu Costa extended the lead before the interval, and Coman himself got on the scoresheet late on to round off a convincing evening for Al-Nassr.

Following the final whistle, Ronaldo took to social media with a brief but pointed message:

"Job done. On to the next one! 💪🏽," he wrote on X.

The landmark strike leaves the five-time Ballon d'Or winner just 20 goals short of 1,000 career goals, a milestone he has spoken about with considerable ambition.

Having publicly set the target for himself, each addition to his tally brings fresh attention to whether he can reach the historic mark.

Portugal controversy precedes club return

The Al-Nassr win arrived at a particularly charged moment in Ronaldo's career.

In the days leading up to the fixture, he had departed Portugal's international training camp following a reported disagreement with national team head coach Jorge Jesus over his involvement and playing time.

Ronaldo addressed the situation directly in a written statement, expressing frustration that the coach had not honoured prior commitments regarding his standing within the squad.

Despite the tension, he was clear that his desire to represent his country had not diminished, and he acknowledged he was prepared to face any repercussions arising from his early departure.

The episode drew additional scrutiny given that Jesus had previously managed Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, making the breakdown in their working relationship all the more notable.

Rather than dwell on the fallout, Ronaldo channelled his response into his club performance, opening the scoring and helping his side to a comfortable three points.

Ronaldo faces suspension after Portugal camp exit

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo could face a provisional suspension from the Portuguese Football Federation after leaving the Selecao's UEFA Nations League camp.

The 41-year-old reportedly left the camp in Copenhagen before the Denmark match following a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus over his role in the team.

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Source: YEN.com.gh