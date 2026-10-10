A video of Cristiano Ronaldo's former property displays the stunning home the Portuguese star lived in during his first Man United spell

The modern residence featured a private cinema room, a freestanding bathtub and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking lush greenery

Ronaldo, now 41 and playing for Al-Nassr, continues to make headlines as he closes in on the 1,000-career-goal milestone

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Cristiano Ronaldo's former residence in Cheshire, England, is turning heads again after a video surfaced showing the opulent property the Portuguese superstar called home during his celebrated first stint at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo once owned a luxurious property in Cheshire during his playing days at Manchester United. Photo credit: James Gill/Getty and @Gionald0/X.

Source: Getty Images

Inside Ronaldo's former home in Cheshire

The striking property, characterised by its bold glass exterior and open, light-filled interiors, offers a rare look at the standard of living Ronaldo enjoyed as he was cementing his reputation as one of football's finest players.

Large windows define much of the home's character, drawing in natural light and framing views of the surrounding greenery throughout.

The open-plan living area blends contemporary furnishings with an understated elegance, featuring a sleek kitchen and stylish lounge spaces that reflect the home's overall sophistication.

Below is the video of Ronaldo's former home, as shared on X:

Among the standout features is a private cinema room fitted with red seating and warm ambient lighting, providing a retreat well away from public life.

The bathroom is equally impressive, with a freestanding bathtub set against a natural stone wall, while generous windows add a sense of calm and seclusion to the space.

The property as a whole paints a vivid picture of the environment in which a young Ronaldo thrived, surrounded by high-end amenities at every turn.

Ronaldo's journey since his Man United days

Ronaldo first arrived at Manchester United in 2003 and went on to win three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League before departing for Real Madrid in 2009, per Transfermarkt.

That period in Cheshire marked the beginning of a career trajectory that would redefine football history.

Now 41 and based in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, he recently netted his 980th career goal in the club's 3-0 win over Diriyah on October 9, edging closer to the remarkable 1,000-goal milestone.

Off the pitch, he has also been linked to reported tensions with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus over his role and playing time within the national setup.

Ronaldo receives tribute after 980th career goal

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after he scored his 980th career goal.

The milestone came after a turbulent international break during which the Al-Nassr star left Portugal’s camp amid reported tensions with head coach Roberto Martínez.

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Source: YEN.com.gh