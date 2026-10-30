Former Premier League forward Peter Odemwingie named Michael Essien the greatest Ghanaian footballer ever during a TikTok live session

Odemwingie considered several Black Stars legends before settling on the ex-Chelsea midfielder as his top pick

Essien's ability to combine defensive discipline with goal-scoring prowess was central to Odemwingie's reasoning

Former Nigerian international Peter Odemwingie has entered one of Ghanaian football's most enduring debates, declaring Michael Essien the greatest player the country has ever produced.

Speaking during a TikTok live session with Bryt FM, the former Stoke City and West Brom forward was asked to identify Ghana's finest footballer.

He took his time to weigh up a remarkable generation of talent before delivering his verdict.

Former Premier League star Peter Odemwingie names Michael Essien the greatest Ghanaian footballer ever. Photo by ullstein bild.

Source: Getty Images

Odemwingie names Essien as Ghana GOAT

The ex-Premier League striker acknowledged the towering legacies of Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah, Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, and the Ayew brothers before landing on Essien as his pick.

What set the former Chelsea man apart in his estimation was a rare combination of qualities.

"Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah, Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari — they were all great players. The Ayew brothers, of course, and Asamoah Gyan as well. But I would give it to Essien because he was a defensive midfielder who could also score goals. So, I would choose him," Odemwingie said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

Michael Essien's record at club and country

Essien's career offers plenty of ammunition for that argument.

During his time at Chelsea, the Ghanaian won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

His technical quality and physical presence made him a cornerstone of some of the most successful Chelsea sides in the club's history.

Watch a compilation of Essien's time at Chelsea, as shared on YouTube:

Beyond club football, Essien was a key figure in Ghana's emergence as a force on the continental and global stage, representing the Black Stars at the 2006 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

His career in the senior national team spanned from 2002 to 2014, and he left a lasting impression with moments such as a celebrated long-range volley against Arsenal in 2006.

Watch Essien's goal vs Arsenal, as shared on TikTok:

Odemwingie's endorsement adds another notable perspective to a conversation that has rumbled on for decades in Ghana, with Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah regularly cited as alternative candidates for the top honour.

Essien named in Africa XI of 21st century

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Michael Essien was named in Score90’s Africa Team of the 21st Century, making him the only Ghanaian to feature in the selection.

The former Chelsea midfielder earned a place in a three-man midfield alongside Nigeria’s Jay-Jay Okocha and Ivory Coast’s Yaya Touré.

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Source: YEN.com.gh