Juaben Yeboah Yaw Adonko announced his resignation from the Angel Group of Companies on Friday, October 30, 2026

The popular sports journalist spent 17 years and 8 months at ABN, rising from driver to journalist at Angel 102.9 FM

Adonko cited being repeatedly passed over for promotions despite years of loyalty as part of his frustration

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Popular Ghanaian sports journalist Juaben Yeboah Yaw Adonko has parted ways with Dr Kwaku Oteng's Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) after nearly 18 years with the Angel Group of Companies.

Angel 102.9 FM journalist Juaben Yeboah Yaw Adonko resigns after nearly 18 years at Angel Group of Companies. Photo source: Juaben Yeboah Yaw Adonko

Source: Facebook

Adonko broke the news on Facebook on Friday, October 30, 2026, confirming that he had officially tendered his resignation.

The announcement caught the attention of many within Ghana's media and sports circles, given how long he had been a fixture at the network.

Juaben Yeboah Yaw Adonko's Angel Group journey

His time with the Angel Group conglomerate was nothing short of remarkable in terms of progression.

Adonko began by promoting Angel Herbal Products, working across a range of products including Angel Cream, Angel Soap, Herbal Mixtures, Natural Capsules, Fatwikeke, Men's Formula Tea, and others.

He later joined ABN, where he served first as a driver before transitioning into journalism, eventually becoming one of the recognisable voices associated with Angel 102.9 FM.

He also played a significant role in building and managing the station's Facebook page.

Despite his long service and contributions, Adonko revealed that being overlooked for promotions repeatedly had weighed on him.

That frustration, combined with his sense that a chapter had run its course, ultimately led to his decision to walk away.

In his resignation post, he acknowledged key figures, including Dr Kwaku Oteng, Mr Samuel Kofi Acheampong (known as Bronzy), and sports journalist Mr Saddick Adams (Sports Obama), as well as the broader Angel Group family.

He signed off on a forward-looking note:

"Thank you for the memories, the lessons, and the experiences. The journey continues."

The Facebook post of Juaben Yeboah Yaw Adonko announcing his resignation from ABN is below:

Reactions to Juaben Yeboah Yaw Adonko's resignation

Fellow journalists and followers rallied around Adonko after the post went live, flooding the comments with words of encouragement.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians on social media users below:

Ahmed Rufai wrote:

"Boss, great men are not defined by where they work but by the impact they make. Your next chapter will be even greater. We stand firmly behind you, and we believe the best is yet to come. More wins ahead, Boss. Juabenman is proud of you.❤️"

Baako Mmienu said:

"Better days ahead, and good luck, my hometown bro."

Bismark Oppong Korang commented:

"Good luck 🤞 on your next move, Juaben Yeboah Yaw Adonko."

Nathaniel Mensah resigns from Luv FM

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nathaniel Mensah’s resignation from Multimedia Group’s Luv FM after three years at the station.

His heartfelt farewell thanked listeners and colleagues, while hinting at a new chapter—though he had yet to reveal where his career will take him next.

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Source: YEN.com.gh