A bus carrying players and officials of Koforidua City FC was involved in a road accident at Saforo, near Adawso, in the Eastern Region

The Division Two side had 25 people on board, including 20 players, when the accident occurred on their way to a league fixture

The Ghana Football Association issued an official statement and announced plans to visit the club at their Koforidua secretariat

At least 11 people sustained injuries after a bus transporting players and officials of Koforidua City FC crashed at Saforo, near Adawso, in the Eastern Region on Sunday, 1 November.

The Ghana Football Association has reacted to the worrying road accident involving Division Two club Koforidua City FC. Photo credit: Koforidua City FC/Facebook and Kurt ES Okraku/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Koforidua City FC involved in road accident

The Division Two club were en route to fulfil their Matchday 2 fixture against Shacor Super Stars FC when the accident occurred.

According to Ghanasoccernet, a total of 25 people were on board the vehicle, made up of 20 players, three club officials, the driver and his mate.

Seven of the 11 injured were players, who were subsequently rushed to Mampong Hospital for treatment, according to a report by Sporty FM.

The circumstances that led to the crash have not been confirmed.

GFA reacts to Koforidua City FC accident

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association acknowledged the incident with concern in an official statement, expressing solidarity with the players, technical staff, management and the families of everyone involved.

The association also confirmed that the injured players and officials had been discharged from hospital within hours of receiving medical attention.

"The GFA wishes all injured players and officials a speedy and full recovery," the statement read.

The GFA further announced that Eastern Regional Football Association chairman Linford Asamoah Boadu, accompanied by his executives and GFA Foundation director Malcolm Apeadu, would travel to Koforidua on Monday, 2 November to visit the club at its secretariat and offer support.

The association added that it would continue to monitor developments and provide whatever assistance was necessary.

The accident brings renewed attention to the dangers faced by clubs in Ghana's lower divisions, many of whom rely on road travel across long distances to honour domestic league fixtures.

Club owner dies in motor accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a tragic accident claimed the life of a football club president as he travelled to an Eastern Region Division Two match.

The club captain was also injured and remains in critical condition at Koforidua Central Hospital.

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Source: YEN.com.gh