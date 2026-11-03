CD Tenerife president Felipe Miñambres publicly addressed the death of forward Jesús de Miguel Alameda on Tuesday, November 3

De Miguel died after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest during a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono in a Segunda División match

Miñambres called on supporters and professional help to support the club through the grief following the tragedy

CD Tenerife president Felipe Miñambres has broken his silence on the death of forward Jesús de Miguel Alameda, saying the club will need both professional psychological support and the solidarity of its fanbase to navigate the grief that has engulfed the organisation.

De Miguel, 29, died on Tuesday, November 3, after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest during a Segunda División fixture.

CD Tenerife President Felipe Miñambres breaks his silence after the tragic passing of Jesús de Miguel. Photo credit: @CDTOfficial/X and Quality Sport Images/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred following a heavy collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono, after which the forward was taken to hospital by ambulance.

His neurological condition worsened while he was being treated in intensive care, and the club later confirmed his death at 8:00 a.m.

CD Tenerife president addresses club's grief

Speaking publicly for the first time since the tragedy, Miñambres did not shy away from the scale of the loss, acknowledging the emotional toll it has taken on players, staff and supporters alike.

"We will need professional help, but also that of all our followers because they will have the same feeling that we have today," the Tenerife president said, as cited by RTVCes.

Watch Miñambres' first speech on de Miguel's death, as shared on X:

The remarks speak to the depth of the devastation inside the club, where teammates and officials are now confronting the sudden loss of a colleague.

Miñambres stressed that recovery would depend on collective strength, framing the bond between the club and its supporters as central to the healing process.

A shadow over Spanish football

Beyond Tenerife, De Miguel's passing has sent shockwaves across Spanish football.

The club issued a statement expressing solidarity with his family and asking for their privacy to be respected during the mourning period.

The death has prompted widespread condolences from within the sport, with the tragedy drawing attention to the physical risks players face on the pitch and the emotional burden that falls on clubs when the unthinkable occurs.

Tenerife now faces the dual challenge of grieving as an institution while ensuring adequate care is in place for those most directly affected, a process Miñambres indicated it would require sustained effort from all parts of the club's community.

Spanish police launch investigation into de Miguel's death

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Spanish police had launched an accidental-death investigation following the passing of CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel on November 3.

Investigators are now reviewing match footage and medical evidence to determine whether anyone should face criminal charges over the incident.

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Source: YEN.com.gh