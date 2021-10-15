A short clip showing the Alaafin of Oyo dancing in the midst of well-wishers as they sprayed him money has stirred reactions

The king danced with so much class as he gently stepped to the right and left with people hailing him

People who reacted to his video were full of praise as they wished the Alaafin long life on earth and the throne

A video showing the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, dancing at a function as people gathered around him has got people talking on social media.

In the clip shared by Oloye Omo-Iya Kunmi on Facebook, the king danced in a regal manner. Some people sprayed him some money. The audience also cheered the king on.

Many people celebrated him on social media, wishing him a long life. Photo source: Oloye Omo-Iya Kunmi

The king with class

The Alaafin, backing the musician on stage, moved gently in his majestic agbada. He seemed to be having much fun.

Watch the video below:

Some of the people who reacted to the video said that the king has really got some confidence with "swags".

We compiled some of the reactions below:

Adewole Mumin Azeez said:

"Ori ta fi se'we o kuro n'bẹ keh. Energetic Oba Adeyemi...More life Baba."

Yusuff Oyesola said:

"Kaa kan ota Kaa kan etu, Kaa kan ikade si oba adeyemi, age with Grace legendary king."

Empress Hidiat Omolabake said:

"O por pa!"

Elder Alausa Isiaq Oluwatosin said:

"Happy birthday Baami."

Temitope Ismail said:

"Happy birthday. Ikú Baba yeye."

The Alaafin and his wives

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that the monarch celebrated the Salah holiday in a beautiful way.

A video showing the Oyo monarch and two of his queens were recently spotted on social media. They were donned in white outfits as they stepped out.

The family seemed to be returning from the mosque in celebration of Eid while some people walked with them. The Alaafin later stopped and gave one of his wives some money.

brendrotsi_ reacted:

"If it’s bcos of money these beautiful women married this man, that means their mentality for riches is poor. How much this Baba get? I know what I call money and riches."

