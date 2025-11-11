A Kenyan woman is concerned about the disappearance of her son travelled to Russia for work.

Jane Wangari Kibocho said her son, Reuben, was promised employment in Russia but is believed to have been caught up in its war with Ukraine.

The mother of five told TUKO.co.ke she had not heard from Reuben since October 8.

She said the last conversation she had with him involved a request for prayers.

“He called and asked for prayers. He told me to pray hard for him because things were not good. That was the last time I heard my son’s voice making a painful request.

Reuben had just returned from Somalia, where he had worked as a construction worker. His mom said he was not making much money there.

But he said he was part of a group of people who had gotten a security job abroad via an agency.

She initially had no idea his destination was Russia.

“He said the first group had already left, but he was still in Kenya because some of his documents weren’t ready. After a few days, he called and told me that his papers were now complete and he was leaving. I didn’t know he was going to a dangerous place. I just thought it was like the other jobs he’d gone for and returned safely,”

The single mum said her son later told her that he did not find the security job as earlier promised but was instead informed that he and other Kenyans would be trained to become Russian soldiers.

who

Source: YEN.com.gh